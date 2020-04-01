Poultry Diagnostics Market And Forecast Assumptions Through 2025

The global Poultry Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 272.06 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 666.59 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.47% from 2017 to 2025.

Increasing infections and poultry based outbreaks enforced the poultry market players to adopt technologies and ensure safe practices. The market is therefore increasing and expanding at a high CAGR all over the globe.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Outbreaks in poultry

1.2 Growing demand for foodsderived in poultry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High production cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type:

1.1 Avian Salmonellosis

1.2 Avian Influenza

1.3 Newcastle Disease

1.4 Avian Mycoplasmosis

1.5 Infectious Bronchitis

1.6 Infectious Bursal Disease

1.7 Avian Pasteurellosis

1.8 Avian Encephalomyelitis

1.9 Avian Reovirus

1.10 Chicken Anemia

2. Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Services:

2.1 Virology

2.2 Bacteriology

2.3 Parasitology

3. Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Test Type:

3.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Tests

3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

3.3 Other Diagnostic Tests

4. Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

2. Zoetis, Inc.

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. GD Animal Health

6. IDVet

7. Affinitech, Ltd.

8. AgrobiotekInternacional

9. Biochek

10. Bionote, Inc.

11. BoehringerIngelheim GmbH

12. Bioingentech Biotechnologies, Inc.

13. MegacorDiagnostik GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

