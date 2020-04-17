Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Cooktops Market | Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cooktops Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cooktops Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Cooktops Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Cooktops Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Cooktops Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Cooktops market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Cooktops Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Cooktops Market: GE Appliances (Haier), BSH Appliance, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Samsung, Kenmore (Sears), Hangzhou Robam Appliances, FOTILE, VATTI, LG Electronics, Sharp, Gorenje (Hisense), Media, Miele, Wolf Appliance (Sub-Zero)

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Cooktops Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Cooktops Market Segmentation By Product: Gas Cooktops, Electric Cooktops, Others

Global Cooktops Market Segmentation By Application: Residential, Commercial

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Cooktops Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Cooktops Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cooktops Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cooktops Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cooktops Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gas Cooktops

1.4.3 Electric Cooktops

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cooktops Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cooktops Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cooktops Industry

1.6.1.1 Cooktops Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Cooktops Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Cooktops Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cooktops Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cooktops Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cooktops Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Cooktops Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Cooktops Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Cooktops Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Cooktops Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Cooktops Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cooktops Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Cooktops Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Cooktops Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cooktops Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Cooktops Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cooktops Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cooktops Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cooktops Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Cooktops Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cooktops Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cooktops Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cooktops Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cooktops Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cooktops Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cooktops Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cooktops Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cooktops Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cooktops Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cooktops Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cooktops Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cooktops Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cooktops Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cooktops Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cooktops Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cooktops Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cooktops Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cooktops Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cooktops Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cooktops Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cooktops Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cooktops by Country

6.1.1 North America Cooktops Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Cooktops Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cooktops by Country

7.1.1 Europe Cooktops Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Cooktops Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cooktops by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cooktops Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cooktops Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cooktops by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Cooktops Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Cooktops Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cooktops by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cooktops Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cooktops Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cooktops Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GE Appliances (Haier)

11.1.1 GE Appliances (Haier) Corporation Information

11.1.2 GE Appliances (Haier) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 GE Appliances (Haier) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 GE Appliances (Haier) Cooktops Products Offered

11.1.5 GE Appliances (Haier) Recent Development

11.2 BSH Appliance

11.2.1 BSH Appliance Corporation Information

11.2.2 BSH Appliance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 BSH Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BSH Appliance Cooktops Products Offered

11.2.5 BSH Appliance Recent Development

11.3 Electrolux

11.3.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

11.3.2 Electrolux Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Electrolux Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Electrolux Cooktops Products Offered

11.3.5 Electrolux Recent Development

11.4 Whirlpool

11.4.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

11.4.2 Whirlpool Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Whirlpool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Whirlpool Cooktops Products Offered

11.4.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

11.5 Samsung

11.5.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.5.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Samsung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Samsung Cooktops Products Offered

11.5.5 Samsung Recent Development

11.6 Kenmore (Sears)

11.6.1 Kenmore (Sears) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Kenmore (Sears) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Kenmore (Sears) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Kenmore (Sears) Cooktops Products Offered

11.6.5 Kenmore (Sears) Recent Development

11.7 Hangzhou Robam Appliances

11.7.1 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Cooktops Products Offered

11.7.5 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Recent Development

11.8 FOTILE

11.8.1 FOTILE Corporation Information

11.8.2 FOTILE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 FOTILE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 FOTILE Cooktops Products Offered

11.8.5 FOTILE Recent Development

11.9 VATTI

11.9.1 VATTI Corporation Information

11.9.2 VATTI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 VATTI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 VATTI Cooktops Products Offered

11.9.5 VATTI Recent Development

11.10 LG Electronics

11.10.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

11.10.2 LG Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 LG Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 LG Electronics Cooktops Products Offered

11.10.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

11.12 Gorenje (Hisense)

11.12.1 Gorenje (Hisense) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Gorenje (Hisense) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Gorenje (Hisense) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Gorenje (Hisense) Products Offered

11.12.5 Gorenje (Hisense) Recent Development

11.13 Media

11.13.1 Media Corporation Information

11.13.2 Media Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Media Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Media Products Offered

11.13.5 Media Recent Development

11.14 Miele

11.14.1 Miele Corporation Information

11.14.2 Miele Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Miele Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Miele Products Offered

11.14.5 Miele Recent Development

11.15 Wolf Appliance (Sub-Zero)

11.15.1 Wolf Appliance (Sub-Zero) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Wolf Appliance (Sub-Zero) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Wolf Appliance (Sub-Zero) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Wolf Appliance (Sub-Zero) Products Offered

11.15.5 Wolf Appliance (Sub-Zero) Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Cooktops Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Cooktops Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Cooktops Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Cooktops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Cooktops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Cooktops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Cooktops Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Cooktops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Cooktops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Cooktops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Cooktops Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Cooktops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Cooktops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Cooktops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Cooktops Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Cooktops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Cooktops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Cooktops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Cooktops Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Cooktops Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Cooktops Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Cooktops Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Cooktops Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cooktops Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cooktops Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

