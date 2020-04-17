Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Beauty Devices Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Beauty Devices Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Beauty Devices Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Beauty Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Beauty Devices Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Beauty Devices Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Beauty Devices market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Beauty Devices Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Beauty Devices Market: Procter & Gamble, Philips, Panasonic, Nu Skin Enterprises, L’Oréal (Clarisonic), Conair, MTG, Hitachi, Remington, YA-MAN, FOREO, Home Skinovations, Carol Cole (NuFace), KAKUSAN, Quasar MD, Kingdom, Tria

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Beauty Devices Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Beauty Devices Market Segmentation By Product: Cleansing Devices, Oxygen and Steamer, Dermal Rollers, Acne Removal Devices, Hair Removal Devices, Others

Global Beauty Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Beauty Salon, Household, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Beauty Devices Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Beauty Devices Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Beauty Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Beauty Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Beauty Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cleansing Devices

1.4.3 Oxygen and Steamer

1.4.4 Dermal Rollers

1.4.5 Acne Removal Devices

1.4.6 Hair Removal Devices

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Beauty Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Beauty Salon

1.5.3 Household

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Beauty Devices Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Beauty Devices Industry

1.6.1.1 Beauty Devices Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Beauty Devices Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Beauty Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Beauty Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Beauty Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Beauty Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Beauty Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Beauty Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Beauty Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Beauty Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Beauty Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Beauty Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Beauty Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Beauty Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Beauty Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Beauty Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Beauty Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Beauty Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Beauty Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Beauty Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Beauty Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Beauty Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Beauty Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Beauty Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Beauty Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Beauty Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Beauty Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Beauty Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Beauty Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Beauty Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Beauty Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Beauty Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Beauty Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Beauty Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Beauty Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Beauty Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Beauty Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Beauty Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Beauty Devices by Country

6.1.1 North America Beauty Devices Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Beauty Devices Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Beauty Devices by Country

7.1.1 Europe Beauty Devices Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Beauty Devices Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Beauty Devices by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Beauty Devices by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Beauty Devices Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Beauty Devices Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Beauty Devices by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Beauty Devices Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Beauty Devices Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Beauty Devices Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Procter & Gamble

11.1.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.1.2 Procter & Gamble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Procter & Gamble Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Procter & Gamble Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.1.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

11.2 Philips

11.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.2.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Philips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Philips Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.2.5 Philips Recent Development

11.3 Panasonic

11.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.3.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Panasonic Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.4 Nu Skin Enterprises

11.4.1 Nu Skin Enterprises Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nu Skin Enterprises Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Nu Skin Enterprises Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Nu Skin Enterprises Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.4.5 Nu Skin Enterprises Recent Development

11.5 L’Oréal (Clarisonic)

11.5.1 L’Oréal (Clarisonic) Corporation Information

11.5.2 L’Oréal (Clarisonic) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 L’Oréal (Clarisonic) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 L’Oréal (Clarisonic) Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.5.5 L’Oréal (Clarisonic) Recent Development

11.6 Conair

11.6.1 Conair Corporation Information

11.6.2 Conair Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Conair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Conair Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.6.5 Conair Recent Development

11.7 MTG

11.7.1 MTG Corporation Information

11.7.2 MTG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 MTG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 MTG Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.7.5 MTG Recent Development

11.8 Hitachi

11.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hitachi Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.8.5 Hitachi Recent Development

11.9 Remington

11.9.1 Remington Corporation Information

11.9.2 Remington Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Remington Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Remington Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.9.5 Remington Recent Development

11.10 YA-MAN

11.10.1 YA-MAN Corporation Information

11.10.2 YA-MAN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 YA-MAN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 YA-MAN Beauty Devices Products Offered

11.10.5 YA-MAN Recent Development

11.12 Home Skinovations

11.12.1 Home Skinovations Corporation Information

11.12.2 Home Skinovations Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Home Skinovations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Home Skinovations Products Offered

11.12.5 Home Skinovations Recent Development

11.13 Carol Cole (NuFace)

11.13.1 Carol Cole (NuFace) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Carol Cole (NuFace) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Carol Cole (NuFace) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Carol Cole (NuFace) Products Offered

11.13.5 Carol Cole (NuFace) Recent Development

11.14 KAKUSAN

11.14.1 KAKUSAN Corporation Information

11.14.2 KAKUSAN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 KAKUSAN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 KAKUSAN Products Offered

11.14.5 KAKUSAN Recent Development

11.15 Quasar MD

11.15.1 Quasar MD Corporation Information

11.15.2 Quasar MD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Quasar MD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Quasar MD Products Offered

11.15.5 Quasar MD Recent Development

11.16 Kingdom

11.16.1 Kingdom Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kingdom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Kingdom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Kingdom Products Offered

11.16.5 Kingdom Recent Development

11.17 Tria

11.17.1 Tria Corporation Information

11.17.2 Tria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Tria Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Tria Products Offered

11.17.5 Tria Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Beauty Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Beauty Devices Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Beauty Devices Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Beauty Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Beauty Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Beauty Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Beauty Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Beauty Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Beauty Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Beauty Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Beauty Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Beauty Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Beauty Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Beauty Devices Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Beauty Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Beauty Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

