Positive Displacement Pumps Market Growth Statistics, Investment Cost and Business Opportunities By 2024

According to new report by IMARC Group, the global positive displacement pumps market size reached US$ 11.4 Billion in 2018. A positive displacement (PD) pump is an industrial pump that consists of an expanding cavity on the suction side and a decreasing cavity on the discharge side. It is widely utilized across numerous industries for discharging liquid from the inlet pressure section into the discharge tube or pipe as the cavity on the suction side expands and contracts. The action of the pump is cyclic, which is driven with the help of screws, gears, rollers, vanes, pistons and diaphragms. The PD pump delivers a constant flow of fluid at a fixed speed despite changes within the counterforce. It also is self-priming in nature and is more suitable for handling highly viscous liquids as compared to a centrifugal pump.

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for PD pumps for wastewater and sewage treatment activities. A decline in the levels of consumable water has been witnessed across the globe, especially in the developing economies on account of various factors, such as rapid industrialization and the growing population. Since these pipes are compact in size, offer high viscosity performance and can manage high differential pressure, they are extensively employed in wastewater treatment plants to combat the water scarcity issues. Moreover, the growing demand for crude oil on a global level, along with the renovation and the upgradation of oil and gas exploration facilities, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, technological advancements in natural gas production are anticipated to provide a further thrust to the market growth. These pumps also form a crucial component of multiphase pumping for producing oil and gas. This process is now gaining widespread preference across the globe as it offers simpler installation with enhanced and effective outcome while significantly reducing the carbon footprints. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 15.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2024.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Rotary Pumps

2. Reciprocating Pumps

3. Peristaltic

4. Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into rotary pumps (vane, screw, lobe, gear, progressing cavity [PC], and others), reciprocating pumps (piston, diaphragm, plunger and others), peristaltic and others.

Market Breakup by Capacity:

1. Low Capacity Pumps

2. Medium Capacity Pumps

3. High Capacity Pumps

Based on the capacity, the market has been categorized into low, medium and high capacity pumps.

Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics:

1. Standard Pumps

2. Engineered Pumps

3. Special Purpose Pumps

On the basis of the pump characteristics, the market has been classified into standard, engineered and special purpose pumps.

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

1. Bronze

2. Cast Iron

3. Polycarbonate

4. Stainless Steel

5. Others

Based on the raw material, the market has been segregated into bronze, cast iron, polycarbonate, stainless steel and others.

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Oil and Gas

2. Water and Wastewater

3. Automotive

4. Chemicals and Petrochemicals

5. Others

On the basis of the end use industry, the market has been divided into oil and gas, water and wastewater, automotive, chemicals and petrochemicals, and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been categorized into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report, with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these include Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos A/S, ITT Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, SPX FLOW, ALFA LAVAL Corporate AB, Schlumberger Corporate Communications, Colfax Corporation, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, Xylem, Inc., Sulzer Management Ltd., Baker Hughes Company, EBARA CORPORATION, WEIR GROUP PLC, FRISTAM Pumpen KG (GmbH & Co.), Altra Industrial Motion Corp., A.R. North America, Inc., Verder International B.V., and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group.

