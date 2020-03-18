Portable Toilet Rental Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global portable toilet rental market size was valued at USD 15.08 billion in the year 2018. The market is estimated to expand further at a steady CAGR of 7.30% for the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Rising concerns about proper hygiene and sanitation in emerging regions is the key factor driving the market.

Moreover, rising expenditure on the travel and tourism is boosting the sales of sanitation products, thereby supporting market growth. Rise in the demand for cost-effective and low-maintenance portable toilets on account of rapid urbanization and expanding construction sector in developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, will also boost the market growth.

In addition, strict regulations and heavy investments by the governments across the globe to provide proper sanitary units is fueling the demand for portable restrooms. Thus, increasing number of installations of such units in various public areas, such as parks, malls, and streets, is likely to augment the market growth.

The rising number of smart city projects, especially in emerging countries like India, and resultant demand for proper sanitation systems at various public places will also have a positive impact on the industry growth. Portable toilets are easy set up and require minimum maintenance, which also drives their demand.

Product Insights of Portable Toilet Rental Market

Standard portable toilets type segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in the year 2018. The segment is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR, retaining its dominant position, from 2019 to 2025. These type of portable toilets are used at construction sites, roadside events, etc. as they highly cost-effective than other product types. The luxury product type segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.41% from the year 2019 to 2025. These products are made of high-quality materials and have climate-controlled environment and spacious restrooms, which drives their demand.

Application Insights of Portable Toilet Rental Market

Construction application was the largest segment in the market and generated a revenue of around USD 8.97 billion in the year 2018 due to high product demand. Moreover, rising number of commercial and residential construction activities, especially in developing regions, is estimated to boost the product sales over the forecast period.

The special events application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of more than 9% from the year 2019 to 2025. Growing number and popularity of carnivals, open garden wedding functions, musical concerts, political gatherings, and sporting events are driving the demand for portable toilets in this segment.

Regional Insights of Portable Toilet Rental Market

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share by 2025. It is also estimated to be the fastest growing regional market at a CAGR of 9.28% over the forecast period. The market is driven by the rapidly expanding residential and commercial construction sectors in the emerging countries, such as China, Japan, and India. The construction output in the region is likely to increase by 3.3% from 2017 to 2021 with China accounting for about 37% of the global construction market.

Europe is also estimated to witness a significant growth in future as a result of rising product demand from the commercial sector in countries, such as Germany and France. Moreover, growing number of sporting events, music festivals, etc. will contribute to the demand further, thereby boosting regional growth.

Market Share Insights of Portable Toilet Rental Market

Companies in the market focus on developing convenient and comfortable products at competitive prices to gain a higher market share. They have also undertaken several strategies, such as product innovation, marketing campaigns, and M&A. For instance, Sanitech acquired Rent-A-Toilets Namibian operations. Some of the key companies include Sanitech; Satellite Industries; ADCO International; B&B Portable Toilets; Camco Manufacturing, Inc.; PolyJohn Enterprises Corp.; Shorelink International; NuConcepts, and ARMAL, Inc.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Portable Toilet Rental Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global portable toilet rental market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Standard

Luxury

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Construction

Special Events

Recreational

Commercial

