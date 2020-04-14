Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market 2019-2027 / Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the portable oxygen concentrator market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the portable oxygen concentrator market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the portable oxygen concentrator market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the armored cable market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the portable oxygen concentrator market by segmenting the market based on flow type, delivery method, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The large-scale occurrence of chronic respiratory ailments like asthma, pulmonary hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and occupational lung diseases are predicted to accelerate the demand for portable oxygen concentrators over the forecast timeframe. Reportedly, it has been projected that nearly 235 million population worldwide is affected due to asthma and over 200 million persons suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary ailment.

Reports cite that over 50 million persons suffer from occupational lung ailments. All these factors are likely to steer the expansion of the market during the forecast timeframe. In addition to this, a surge in the number of cigarette smokers who are more susceptible to lung ailments will further proliferate the market progress.

Based on flow type, the market is divided into Continuous Flow and Pulse Flow. On the basis of the delivery method, the market is divided into Fixed Minute Volume and Fixed Bolus Volume. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into Homecare Settings, Hospitals & Ambulatory Clinics, and Ambulance.

Key players in the portable oxygen concentrator industry include Nidek Medical India, GCE Group, O2 CONCEPTS, LLC, Precision Medical, Inc., Besco Medical Co. LTD., Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Longfian Scitech Co., Ltd., Inogen, CAIRE, Inc. (Chart Industries), ResMed, and Oxus America.

