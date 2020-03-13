Population Health Management (PHM) Market Demand, Competition, Trends, Industry Analysis by Players and Forecasts to 2026

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Overview

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Population Health Management (PHM) market was valued at USD 21.31 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 132.74 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 25.6%.

According to the survey conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in per capita terms, health spending in 2017 is estimated to have reached USD 4069 million average across the OECD. This is roughly 70% more than OECD countries spend on education for each citizen. In the United States, the average spend is expected to have risen above USD 10 000 for the first time in 2017. Per capita spending was also significantly above the OECD average in Switzerland (USD 8 009), Luxembourg (USD 7 049) and Norway (USD 6 351).

To get a PDF Sample Copy (including TOC, Table of content, and facts and figures) of the Population Health Management (PHM) market report, [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1523

The following manufacturers have been studied in this report by assessing the sales, gross revenue, and market share for each company:

Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, etc

The information relating to the Population Health Management (PHM) market that has been collected and analyzed in the report will allow a brand engaged in the sector to get the upper hand against leading players in the global landscape. This report offers insights into the competitive scenario in the market. It also delivers a progressive perspective relating to different market aspects driving or curtailing the growth of the market.

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Software

Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services Implementation Services



Delivery Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record

Effectively Coordinate Care

Patient Outreach

Others

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Providers Ambulatory Care Centers Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Other Healthcare Providers

Payers Public Payers Private Payers

Employer Groups

To inquire about report customization & check for availability of incredible discount rates on this report, [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1523

The report will offer a clear view of each and every fact relating to the industry, rendering it unnecessary to refer to any other source of information or a data source. Our report will deliver all details relating to the historical development, existing scenario, and accurate insights into the Population Health Management (PHM) Market.

Regional Landscape Analysis for Population Health Management (PHM) Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The essential market aspects described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments: The research includes the pivotal strategic developments of the global market, including research and development, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of major companies functioning in the market both on the global and regional levels.

-Key Market Features: The report studies the critical market features, comprising of gross revenue, production capacity, price volatility, consumption rate, production rate, import/export status, supply/demand dynamics, cost analysis, market share, CAGR, and profit margin. Furthermore, the study includes a comprehensive review of the critical market elements and their latest trends, along with the leading market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market report gives a thorough evaluation of the data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by employing several analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been performed to review and project the growth of the key players functioning in the market.

We can customize our reports as per customer requirements, for instance, add or remove manufacturers, applications, or product types in the report. Ask for customization by contacting [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/population-health-management-phm-market

In conclusion, the Population Health Management (PHM) Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]