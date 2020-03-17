Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast Up to 2026|INEOS Group Holdings, LG Chem, Mexichem

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Research Report: INEOS Group Holdings, LG Chem, Mexichem, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical, AVI Global Plast, Chemplast Sanmar, Formosa Plastics, JM EAGLE, Kaneka Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, PolyOne, Reliance Industries

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Segmentation by Product: General Purpose PVC ResinHigh Polymerization Degree PVC ResinCrosslinked PVC Resin

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Segmentation by Application: Pipes, Profiles, And FittingsFilms And SheetsCables

Each segment of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market?

• What will be the size of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General Purpose PVC Resin

1.4.3 High Polymerization Degree PVC Resin

1.4.4 Crosslinked PVC Resin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pipes, Profiles, And Fittings

1.5.3 Films And Sheets

1.5.4 Cables

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production

2.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production

4.2.2 United States Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production

4.3.2 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production

4.4.2 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production

4.5.2 Japan Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue by Type

6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 INEOS Group Holdings

8.1.1 INEOS Group Holdings Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 LG Chem

8.2.1 LG Chem Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mexichem

8.3.1 Mexichem Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.3.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical

8.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.4.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Westlake Chemical

8.5.1 Westlake Chemical Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.5.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 AVI Global Plast

8.6.1 AVI Global Plast Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.6.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Chemplast Sanmar

8.7.1 Chemplast Sanmar Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Formosa Plastics

8.8.1 Formosa Plastics Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.8.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 JM EAGLE

8.9.1 JM EAGLE Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.9.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Kaneka Corporation

8.10.1 Kaneka Corporation Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.10.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

8.12 PolyOne

8.13 Reliance Industries

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Upstream Market

11.1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Raw Material

11.1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Distributors

11.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

