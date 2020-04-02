Polyurethane (PU) Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2029

In 2029, the Polyurethane (PU) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Polyurethane (PU) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Polyurethane (PU) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Polyurethane (PU) market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Polyurethane (PU) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Polyurethane (PU) market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

segmented as follows:

Global Polyurethane Market, by Raw Material Type

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Others (Including Polyols and HDI)

Global Polyurethane Market, by Product Type

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Elastomers

Others (Including Monomers and Resins)

Global Polyurethane Market, by End-user

Bedding & Furniture

Building & Construction

Appliances & White Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Footwear

Others (Including Packaging and Sports Accessories)

Global Polyurethane Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Spain U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Analysis of raw material types and product types of polyurethane and end-users wherein polyurethane is employed

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the polyurethane market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global polyurethane market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the global polyurethane market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

Research Methodology of Polyurethane (PU) Market Report

The global Polyurethane (PU) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Polyurethane (PU) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Polyurethane (PU) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.