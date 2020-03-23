Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2025

Polymerase chain reaction is a medical device used in genetics, genetic engineering and molecular biology research. These are used to amplify single or copy of a piece of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid). Polymerase chain reaction technologies help in generating thousands to millions of copies of DNA sequencing. Polymerase chain reaction technologies are used in various fields such as biotechnology, drug discovery and clinical diagnostics. These are used for DNA sequencing and DNA cloning procedures in microbiology and molecular biology. In addition, polymerase chain reaction technologies are also used in forensics to identify criminals and child identity. Polymerase chain reaction technologies are also used in diagnosis of disease such as tuberculosis, AIDS, middle ear infections and lyme diseases. Polymerase chain reaction technologies identify and cultures microorganism which causes the diseases. Some of the polymerase chain reaction technologies products include consumables, reagents, software and services. Digital polymerase chain reaction, real time Q- polymerase chain reaction, standard polymerase chain reaction, assembly polymerase chain reaction, inverse polymerase chain reaction, multiplex polymerase chain reaction and hot start polymerase chain reaction are some of the key polymerase chain reaction technologies available in the market.

North America is the largest market for polymerase chain reaction technologies followed by Europe due to increasing demand for fast, accurate and affordable diagnosis in healthcare. In addition, rising investments in companion diagnostics in North America is also boosting the growth of polymerase chain reaction technologies markets.

In recent time there is increased use of polymerase chain reaction technologies due to increasing number of hospitals and research centers. Rise in government funding for R&D, increased number of patients suffering from infectious diseases and rising investments in gene therapy and human genome projects are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global polymerase chain reaction technologies market. In addition, increasing applications of polymerase chain reaction technologies in the field of life science, clinical diagnostics and others is also fuelling the growth of polymerase chain reaction market. However, growth of non-validated home brew test and reimbursement issues is the key factors restraining the growth of global polymerase chain reaction technologies market.

Accurate and timely results for real time polymerase chain reaction instrument is one of the key challenge for the global polymerase chain reaction technologies market. Miniaturisation of the polymerase chain reaction process would develop new opportunity for global polymerase chain reaction technologies market. New product launches is recent market trend in the global polymerase chain reaction technologies market. Some of the major companies operating in global polymerase chain reaction technologies market are

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Maxim Biotech

Kapa Biosystems

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare

Becton

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

