Polycarbonate Diol Industry Suppliers, Market Growth, Share, Demand, Trend and Forecasts 2025

Polycarbonate Diol Industry studies a kind of polyol chemical materials, with two ends -OH functional group molecular, and molecular weight ranges from hundreds to thousands. Its molecular chain contains aliphatic alkyl and carbonate repeat unit, chemical property resemble aliphatic polyester and polyether polyol rather than general polycarbonate materials.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/862338

Due to technical barriers, the polycarbonate diol industry has a rather high dispersion. Around 61.28% of the market share is covered by the four leading player named UBE Chemical, TOSOH, Bayer and AsahiKASEI. Ube Industries set up polycarbonate diol facility in Thailand that started production in 2015 and AsahiKASEI built polycarbonate diol plant in China which it markets as Duranol in 2013.

In 2016, the global polycarbonate diol consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 51.08% of global share. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.33% global consumption share.

Polycarbonate diol is an intermediate used in high-performance polyurethanes (PUs). It is increasingly well-known and used for a wide range of polyurethane coatings, adhesives and elastomers. Globally, the polycarbonate diol market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyurethane elastomers, which accounts for nearly 43.59% of total downstream consumption of polycarbonate diol in global.

On the basis of our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of polycarbonate diol. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese polycarbonate diol production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Global Polycarbonate Diol Market is spread across 17 pages, profiling 08 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/862338

Polycarbonate diol usually used for the synthesis of urethane resin, acrylic resin, polyester resin and other materials. It can also be used as polyurethane-based coating formulations synthetic leather, inside decorative material of the car, smart phone, computer and other products, providing an extreme durability and a high performance to the final polymer.

Polycarbonate diols provide significantly enhanced hydrolytic stability, impact resistance, hardness, and chemical resistance, comparing with other polyester polyol. Polycarbonate-polyurethane products enhanced UV resistance, excellent resistance to oils and fuels, and better abrasion resistance and tensile and tear strength compared to polyether-based polyurethane products.

This report focuses on the Polycarbonate Diol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Polycarbonate Diol Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

UBE Chemical

TOSOH

Bayer

AsahiKASEI

Perstorp

Caffaro Industrie

Cromogenia-Units

Baiqing Materials

Market Segment by Type covers:

Solid PCD

Liquid PCD

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coating

Others

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/862338

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Polycarbonate Diol Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Polycarbonate Diol Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Polycarbonate Diol, with sales, revenue, and price of Polycarbonate Diol, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Polycarbonate Diol, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Polycarbonate Diol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Polycarbonate Diol sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]