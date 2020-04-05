Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global point-of-sale terminals market size was valued at USD 69.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for contactless and cashless payments, unification of in-store and online sale, employee and customer management, and the need to keep track of inventory has boosted the adoption of integrated Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals. Moreover, the retail, healthcare, hospitality, and other sectors have witnessed a digital transformation owing to technological advancements that has compelled the users to adopt point-of-sale terminals. The digital transformation and POS demand are also supported by the increasing use of smartphone as the portable POS system.

Both hardware and software of POS system have improved over the past few years, which has ensured portability and secure transaction. Increasing investment in end-to-end encryption technology for secure payment solutions and suitability to customers is expected to augment the reliability and demand for point-of-sale terminals. Additionally, integration of multifunctional software in POS system will benefit various applications in ensuring safe payment, customer data analysis, and storing employee information. A POS system is also a powerful employee management tool for monitoring their performance and generating a contented workforce.

The cashless economy is booming across developed countries owing to the ease of payment, hassle-free shopping, and online payment. Cashless payment has augmented the implementation of POS systems within retail and hospitality industry. Moreover, with changing technologies in debit and credit cards, contactless payments became popular for making a quick purchase without entering a PIN. This payment method uses radio-frequency identification or Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to render secure transactions within seconds. The technology not only reduces transaction time but also helps enhance the shopping experience, thus growing the demand for point-of-sale systems. Furthermore, introduction of a cloud-based POS system that is affordable and can be remotely updated, reduces the downtime. Also, growing demand for convenience features such as invoice management, inventory management, and image scanner are driving the demand for POS in retail, healthcare, and restaurants.

However, need for extensive government certifications, strict regulations, rising data security concerns, and unprecedented economic conditions are expected to challenge the POS terminals market growth. Non-compliance to Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) increases the probability of card data breaches, which could negatively impact customer trust and reputation of the market. However, use of ˜OmniShield Assure can protect card information through point-to-point encryption. This further reduces the risk of financial breach and minimizes the burden of PCI compliance.

Product Insights of Point-of-Sale Terminals Market

The point-of-sale (pos) terminals market is bifurcated on the basis of product into fixed and mobile POS (mPOS) terminals. Fixed terminals are traditional PC/ monitor POS systems installed on counters or reception areas. These systems are complex in nature, need continuous power supply, and have high maintenance costs. On the other hand, mPOS are more convenient, chargeable, and low-cost products. Similar to fixed POS terminals, mPOS can also perform various functions such as financial transactions, data analysis, and inventory management.

The mPOS terminals segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. Ever-changing consumer expectations, rising debit/credit card payments, and sophisticated data analytics are projected to fuel demand for mobile POS terminals. mPOS systems are preferred over traditional systems owing to advantages such as paper-free receipt services, enhanced security, free floor space, and reduced customer wait time. Mobile applications have the ability to create new channels for revenue growth, due to which, vendors are adopting numerous marketing channels to compete in the market. The advent of affordable wireless communication technologies has led to increased consumer acceptance for these systems. Furthermore, the flexibility of having a smartphone- or tablet-based POS, due to low installation costs, has attracted small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to invest in mPOS system.

Component Insights of Point-of-Sale Terminals Market

On the basis of component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. Hardware components comprise tablets and smartphones paired with a debit/credit card reader, cash drawers, monitors, etc. The services segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period owing to the need for upgrading software version, licensing, and maintenance of hardware systems. High penetration of POS terminals in developing countries is also driving the segment growth.

The software segment recorded a market size of USD 8.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to data support functionality, multifunctional feature, and ease in sales analysis. Moreover, advancements in cloud computing, and growing use of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform-based POS terminals is also driving the demand in the market. The efficient software integration functionalities of barcode scanners and screen terminals across these systems provides data restoring and backup features.

Application Insights of Point-of-Sale Terminals Market

Based on application, the market is segmented into restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, retail, warehouse, and entertainment. POS terminals help avoid manual errors in financial billings and inventory management and offer better reliability to businesses. As a result, there is a considerable increase in demand for POS terminals in medium and large industries. The healthcare segment is expected to record highest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period owing to the growing need for managing patient information, smooth payment process, and tracking employee statistics.

High degree of portability and accessibility enhances the exploration of mobile terminals across the retail sector. These terminals provide inventory management with reporting facilities, thus making it easier to track inventory and third-party billing. Different organizations are moving away from conventional transaction methods and are integrating POS systems with inventory, merchandising, marketing, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) data. This will help retailers offer personalized, interactive, and unique customer experience.

Deployment Insights of Point-of-Sale Terminals Market

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On-premise deployment was the largest-contributor, accounting for over USD 52.0 billion in 2019. On-premise deployment comprises manual installation at the customers premise. The installation includes cabling and cabling permits, electrical work, and hardware and software installation.

Cloud POS deployment involves installation of SaaS-based software in retailers existing personal computers. Cloud-based systems do not require installation of any separate hardware and can work on existing computers, tablets, or smartphones. This significantly reduces operational costs, especially for SMB owners. Brick-and-mortar retailers are more inclined toward using smartphones or tablets for POS rather than spending on a complex system. Thus, cloud-based software is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Point-of-Sale Terminals Market

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market registering highest growth of 9.5% over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and higher standards of living in developing countries such as India and China have resulted in booming retail markets, thereby boosting the demand for retail POS solutions. Moreover, government initiatives to support a cashless economy are boosting the demand for POS terminals in this region. Low penetration and growing demand for mobile POS terminals from developing economies in Asia Pacific, such as Philippines, India, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

North America region emerged as the second-largest revenue contributor for the market in 2019. The growing number of payment technologies, such as Near-field Communication (NFC) and contactless payments has favorably impacted the North America market growth. Additionally, growing security, with the help of compliance requirements including regulations from Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV), has driven the demand for POS terminals. However, sluggish growth in retail and other service sectors has slowed down the overall growth of the POS market.

Market Share Insights of Point-of-Sale Terminals Market

Companies active in the market include Ingenico Group; Hewlett-Packard Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; VeriFone Systems, Inc.; PAX Technology Corp.; Toshiba Corporation, and Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. The industry players adopted product launch, partnership, and acquisitions as their key strategies for gaining a competitive edge over their competitors in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Valsoft acquired a hospitality point-of-sale system vendor, H&L Australia. Also, in April 2019, Just Eat Holding Limited acquired a software service provider of point-of-sale and restaurant management systems vendor named PRACTI. Furthermore, in October 2018, Electronic Merchant Systems (EMS) acquired point-of-sale solutions provider in the hospitality industry called ˜Total Touch POS.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global point-of-sale terminals market report on the basis of product, component, deployment, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Fixed

Mobile

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Restaurant

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse

Entertainment

Others

