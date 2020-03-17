Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market: Technology, Future Trends, Industry Opportunities by 2026 & Key Players: Abbott, AccuBioTech, BioMérieux SA, etc.

Industry Analysis of Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic Market 2020:

The Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic Market report has been curated by our team of expert analysts with the aim to give the readers an industry-wide assessment, including market segments like Product types, Applications, End-users, and leading regions. The global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic market is speculated to record stable growth in the coming years, with the increasing ease-of-business for business continuity, optimizing CAPEX while providing other benefits. The rising inclination towards the integration of cloud-computing solutions into business operations is also expected to propel the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic market forward.

Leading Players profiled in this study include Abbott, AccuBioTech, BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Chembio Diagnostics, Danaher, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova, PTS Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostic, Siemens Healthineers, Sinocare Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Trinity Biotech, Trividia Health Inc., QIAGEN and Quidel.

The study gives a detailed analysis of the global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic market to project its overall growth in the coming years until 2026, which is focused on the leading market trends, notable events, strategic initiatives, and product innovation, among other aspects to provide a thorough assessment of the worldwide industry based on product types, applications, end-users, and regions. The global has recorded a sizable growth rate in the historical and present market scenario and is expected to continue to deliver a stable growth rate in the forecast duration.

This report on the worldwide Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic industry, published by Reports and Data, gives insights drawn after an extensive study of the information collected by way of primary and secondary research methodologies and an analysis of the qualitative and quantitative perspectives of leading industry experts, opinions of leading companies and professionals, to help the reader better comprehend the existing market dynamics.

Brief of the market segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Glucose Monitoring Products Strips Meters Lancets & Lancing Devices

Cardiometabolic Testing Products Cardiac Marker Testing Products Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Products HBA1C Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products Influenza Testing Products HIV Testing Products Hepatitis C Testing Products Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products Respiratory Infection Testing Products Tropical Disease Testing Products Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Testing Products

PT/INR Testing Products

Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Products

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Pregnancy Testing Products

Fertility Testing Products

Tumour/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Haematology Testing Products

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other POC Products

Platform Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Agglutination assays

Biosensors

Dipsticks

Lateral Flow Assays

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Solid phase

Prescription Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Prescription-based Testing

OTC Testing

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Professional Diagnostic Centres

Clinical Laboratories (Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings)

Hospitals/Critical Care Centres

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Other End Users

In terms of geographical extent, the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Details relating to the rate of consumption of the products across the leading regions have also been included in the report.

The report extends to key market developments observed in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic market, such as organic and inorganic expansion strategies. Several companies are focused on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product innovations, and other such events.

The inorganic growth strategies, on the other hand, focus on mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are intended to help them expand their business operations and broaden their consumer bases. The leading players of the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic market are projected to provide massive growth opportunities in the future with the increase in the demand for Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic across the global industry.

The “Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic Market Analysis and Forecast 2026” provides an in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunications sector, with an exclusive market trend analysis. The report is designed to give an overview of the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic market with detailed segmentation of the market done on the basis of product types, applications, technologies, end-user industries, and leading regions.

The global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic market is predicted to deliver a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The report gives key statistics relating to the leading players in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic market and also provides key market trends and prospects.

In conclusion, the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic Market Report derives accurate predictions by employing Breakdown and Data Triangulation, shift in consumer preferences, existing research database, market valuation, and data source. These elements are expected to boost the overall business.