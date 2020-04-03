POC HbA1C Testing Market Global Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts Up To 2023

The Business Research Company’s POC HbA1C Testing Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The point of care (POC) hemoglobin (Hb) A1C testing market consists of sales of POC HbA1C testing devices and related services. The POC HbA1C testing devices assess the average level of blood sugar over 2 to 3 months in an individual. POC HbA1C testing devices are designed to diagnose average levels of glucose in patients’ blood and to control type I and type II diabetes mellitus. Diabetes is a chronic disease which occurs either when inadequate amount of insulin is produced by the pancreas or when the body cannot use the insulin it produces effectively. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar.

Home HbA1C testing kits allow people with diabetes to measure their HbA1c levels at home. Home HbA1c tests can be carried out within a relatively short period of time. Most home HbA1c tests require a sample of blood from the finger and then the test result may be given in different ways depending on the kit. Some kits provide a numeric result; others may provide a yes or no whether the HbA1c value is above or below a certain number.

POC HbA1C Testing Market, Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Care

Others

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the POC HbA1C testing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the POC HbA1C testing market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Menarini Group, ARKRAY Inc., Alere Inc., Nova Biomedical, Quidel Corporation.

