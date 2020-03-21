Pneumatic Actuator Market Overview, Top Companies, Region, Application and Forecast by 2024

A pneumatic actuator converts energy by compressed air into mechanical motion .The motion can be rotary or linear, depending on the type of actuator. The research team studied pneumatic actuator that applied in the field of control valve market, in this report.

Scope of the Report:

Globally, the pneumatic actuator industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of pneumatic actuator is relatively much more mature than some high-tech equipments. But some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their pneumatic actuators and related services. At the same time, some countries such as Italy, Germany, Japan and USA are remarkable in the global pneumatic actuator industry because of their market share and technology status of pneumatic actuator.

The product Average Price declined in the past few years due to the market competition and the Average Price will keep the trend in the few future years due to most of Chinese manufacturers will enter the industry.

Although the market competition of pneumatic actuator is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of pneumatic actuator and that is the reason that we belive there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

“The worldwide market for Pneumatic Actuator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Pneumatic Actuator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*SMC(JP)

*Nihon KOSO(JP)

*KOSAPLUS(KR)

*SMS Industrial Control(TR)

*Haitima(TW)

*Rotex(IN)

*Entech Controls(IN)

*Drive(IN)

*aira Euro automation(IN)

*Fenghua Xingyu Electron(CN)

*Wuxi St. Hans Controls(CN)

*Juhang(CN)

*Kangtuo International Trade(CN)

*Beier Control Valve(CN)

*Mingfeng Pneumatic Valve(CN)

*Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Single-acting, Quarter-turn Actuator

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Application I, Application II

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Pneumatic Actuator product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pneumatic Actuator, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pneumatic Actuator in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Pneumatic Actuator competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Pneumatic Actuator breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Pneumatic Actuator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pneumatic Actuator sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

