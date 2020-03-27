Plastic Surgery Instruments Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global plastic surgery instruments market size was valued at USD 962.7 million in 2018 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. The market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures coupled with aging population.

Plastic surgeries are performed to restore tissue function and improve the bodys appearance in areas such as craniomaxillofacial, skin, hand, breast, musculoskeletal, and torso. Development of minimally invasive surgeries or less invasive surgeries has led to an increase in the number of surgeries being performed each year. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2015, 15.9 million minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries were performed in the U.S. In addition, increase in the number of road accidents, aging population, and healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are among factors likely to boost plastic surgeries during the forecast period. These factors are anticipated to positively impact revenue generation.

The demand for cosmetic procedures is growing globally due to women, and they accounted for more than 86% of cosmetic patients. Cosmetic surgery focuses on body enhancement, whereas plastic surgery reconstructs damaged tissues caused due to burns or trauma. Most common procedures performed on women are breast augmentation (silicone implants), liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and breast lift.

Rise in the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures that involve usage of newer technologies, such as laser to remove the outer layer of the skin, is another driver. Laser surgery helps ameliorate fine lines, wrinkles, crows feet, and forehead creasing. Furthermore, eyelift surgery is one of the most commonly requested procedures, both by women and men.

According to an article published in Frontline Medical Communications, Inc. by American Society of Plastic Surgeons (2017), around 15 million minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in 2016. The other minimally invasive cosmetic procedures include onabotulinumtoxinA, soft tissue fillers, chemical peel, and microdermabrasion.

In addition, there is a noticeable rise in the number of men considering plastic surgeries. However, there is always risk involved in plastic surgery. Those with history of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular & lung diseases have higher risk of cardiac arrest or blood clots in lungs & legs. These post-surgery complications may hinder growth over the forecast period.

Product Insights of Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into handheld surgical instruments and electrosurgical instruments. Handheld surgical instruments held the largest share in 2018. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. Handheld surgical instruments can be categorized into forceps, retractors, graspers, auxiliary instruments, cutter instruments, elevators, chisels & gouges, cannulas, dissectors, and sutures & staplers. Electrosurgical instruments are divided into monopolar and bipolar instruments.

In handheld surgical instruments segment, forceps held the largest share and is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Rising awareness about various surgical procedures, increasing number of plastic surgeries, and technological advancement are factors driving the market. In addition, monopolar instruments dominated the electrosurgical instruments segment with over 50% share in 2018. Rise in plastic surgery procedures, increase in the number of plastic surgeons, and high technological advancement are factors boosting growth.

Procedure Insights

On the basis of procedures, plastic surgery instruments market is segmented into face & head, breast, body & extremities, and reconstruction surgeries. According to statistics by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, over 1.8 million surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2018, of which breast augmentation, liposuction, and eyelid & tummy tuck surgeries were most commonly performed.

Signs of aging such as wrinkles, lack of skin elasticity, and dark spots start appearing between 25 and 30 years of age and become more prominent from 30 to 65 years of age. Moreover, there was rise of 200% in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the U.S. since 2000. Most minimally invasive surgeries involve use of surgical instruments, thereby propelling market growth. Face and head procedures accounted for highest market share in 2018. This can be attributed to global presence of large geriatric population, increase in demand for plastic surgeries among teenagers, and high social media influence.

Regional Insights of Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to this growth are favorable reimbursement policies, presence of key players, and increase in the number of government initiatives, providing access to advanced devices for plastic surgery & training sessions for physicians. In 2015, Global Surgery Initiative was launched by the department of surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital to help establish international partnerships and enhance medical technology for conducting surgeries efficiently.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to rising investments in the region. Japan, China, India, Australia, and South Korea are the major contributing countries in Asia Pacific. Government initiatives to incorporate improvements in reimbursement policies and rise in awareness about reconstructive or plastic surgeries are other factors anticipated to aid growth during the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

Market players are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as product development, geographical expansion, launches, mergers, and acquisitions, due to presence of significant opportunities in developing countries to increase market share. For instance, in March 2019, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. became the first company to obtain 510(k) clearance of ROSA ONE Spine System for robotically assisted minimally invasive and complex spine surgeries, which strengthened the companys comprehensive product portfolio. Some of the key companies are Sklar Surgical Instruments; Zimmer Biomet holdings, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Blink Medical Ltd.; Bolton Surgical Ltd.; Integra Life Sciences; TEKNO-MEDICAL Optik-Chirurge GmbH; Karlz Storz; BMT Medizintechnik GmbH; and Anthony Product, Inc.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels as well as provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the plastic surgery instruments market report on the basis of device type, application, and region:

