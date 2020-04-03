Plastic Processing Machinery Market 2020: Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2024

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global plastic processing machinery market to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025. Plastic processing machinery refers to the equipment that is used for converting different types of plastic resins into semi-finished products. These machines are easy-to-use and provide desired shapes to the plastic by using a rigid mold or frame.

Market Trends

Plastic processing machinery offers various advantages, such as low scrap rates, reduced production cost, high efficiency and enhanced strength. Owing to these benefits, different types of machinery are used for manufacturing automotive components, like bumpers, interior panels, dashboards, and electrical housing components. Another factor driving the global plastic processing machinery market is a significant increase in the production of plastic goods and electronics facilitated by rapid industrialization. As a result, the leading manufacturers are making advancements in processing techniques to develop high-performance plastic components. They are also manufacturing equipment that is more efficient and emit low carbon emissions into the environment. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the near future.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Plastic Processing Machinery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Blow Molding Machinery

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Compression Molding Machinery

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Extrusion Molding Machinery

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Injection Molding Machinery

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Rotational Molding Machinery

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Plastic Type

7.1 Polypropylene (PP)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polyethylene (PE)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Polyurethane (PUR)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Polystyrene (PS)

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Packaging Industry

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Construction Industry

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Automotive Industry

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Electronic and Electrical Industry

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Agriculture Industry

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Arburg GmbH

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Cosmos Machinery

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Husky Injection Molding Systems

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Japan Steel Works Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Milacron Holdings Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Niigata Machine Techno Company Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.