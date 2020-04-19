Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 | BWAY, RPC, Jokey Group

“

Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles BWAY, RPC, Jokey Group, Greif, BERRY PLASTIC, Pro-design Group, M&M Industries, Encore Plastics, Industrial Container Services, Hitech Group, Ruijie Plastics, Priority Plastics, Pro-western, Paragon Manufacturing, Hofmann Plastics, CL Smith, Xingguang Industrial, Leaktite, NCI Packaging, Parekhplast, Qianyuan Plastic, Zhonglianbang .

Summary

A plastic pail is a type of container made from plastic that is employed in carrying out various applications ranging from construction, housing, shipping, to food and beverages. It is also popularly known as a plastic bucket. It plays quite an important role in transporting a wide range of fluids and liquid materials.

The plastic pails (plastic bucket) market is very fragment market; the revenue of top fifteen manufacturers accounts about 48% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

2 The leading manufactures mainly are BWAY, RPC, Jokey Group, Greif, BERRY PLASTIC. BWAY the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 11.84% in 2017. The next is RPC and Jokey Group.

3 There are mainly three type product of plastic pails (plastic bucket) market: HDPE, PP and other type. HDPE accounts the largest proportion, share the 54% market.

4 Geographically, The global plastic pails (plastic bucket) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, India and Rest of Asia and Rest of World. The Europe held the largest share in The global plastic pails (plastic bucket) products sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30.02% in 2017. The next is China and North America.

The global Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) market was 5540 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 7350 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) market:

BWAY, RPC, Jokey Group, Greif, BERRY PLASTIC, Pro-design Group, M&M Industries, Encore Plastics, Industrial Container Services, Hitech Group, Ruijie Plastics, Priority Plastics, Pro-western, Paragon Manufacturing, Hofmann Plastics, CL Smith, Xingguang Industrial, Leaktite, NCI Packaging, Parekhplast, Qianyuan Plastic, Zhonglianbang

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) industry.

– Different types and applications of Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) industry.

– SWOT analysis of Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

HDPE

PP

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food and Beverage

Construction

Chemical Industries

Household

Other

Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Plastic Pails (Plastic Bucket) market.

