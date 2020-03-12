Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded During 2019-2026

Analysis of the Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market

Market Segmentation

Based on drug class, the market has been segmented into C1-inhibitors (C1-esterase Inhibitor, Recombinant Inhibitor); Kallikrein Inhibitor (Kalbitor); Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist (Firazyr). The drug class market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference given by the physicians for the treatment of HAE patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on distribution channel, the plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market has been segmented into four major categories: hospital pharmacies, and independent pharmacies & outlets. The plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market is also segmented into dosage type lyophilized and liquid/injectable. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market has been categorized into four major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (EU-5 Countries, BENELUX Countries, and Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America) and Rest of World (Australia, Israel, and Rest of World Countries). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Shire plc, CSL Limited, Sanquin and Pharming Group N.V.

The Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market is segmented as given below:

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Drug Class C1-inhibitors C1-esterase Inhibitor Recombinant Inhibitor Kallikrein Inhibitor (Kalbitor) Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist (Firazyr)



Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Dosage Type Liquid/Injectable Lyophilized



Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Independent Pharmacies and Outlets



Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, By Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe EU-5 Countries BENELUX Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America Rest of World Australia Israel Rest of World Countries



