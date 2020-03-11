Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size, Industry Growth Status and Opportunities for Leading Players 2020 – 2026

“

Plant-based Vegan Meat Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Plant-based Vegan Meat market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Plant-based Vegan Meat market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Kellogg’s, New Wave Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Beyond Meat, Kraft Foods, LightLife Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, Sweet Earth Foods, Pure Farmland, Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods, Conagra, Gathered Foods Good Catch, Tofurky, Field Roast, Cena Vegan, LLC, Uptons Naturals .

Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Market is predicted to reach xx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository, the Plant-based Vegan Meat market has witnessed unprecedented growth until 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026. The report provides a 10-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Plant-based Vegan Meat market is predicted to gain in major regions like USA, India, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Africa, South America, The Middle East, and Others.

The qualitative research report on Plant-based Vegan Meat market covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Plant-based Vegan Meat market:

Key players:

Kellogg’s, New Wave Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Beyond Meat, Kraft Foods, LightLife Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, Sweet Earth Foods, Pure Farmland, Hormel Foods, Tyson Foods, Conagra, Gathered Foods Good Catch, Tofurky, Field Roast, Cena Vegan, LLC, Uptons Naturals

Key questions answered in the report:

✒ Detailed Overview of Global Plant-based Vegan Meat market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

✒ Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

✒ What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

✒ What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Plant-based Vegan Meat market?

✒ SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

✒ What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

✒ Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

✒ What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

✒ What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

✒ What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Table of Contents

1 Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Overview

1.1 Plant-based Vegan Meat Product Overview

1.2 Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plant-based Beef

1.2.2 Plant-based Chicken

1.2.3 Plant-based Fishless Fish

1.3 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plant-based Vegan Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plant-based Vegan Meat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plant-based Vegan Meat as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plant-based Vegan Meat Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plant-based Vegan Meat Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat by Application

4.1 Plant-based Vegan Meat Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Service

4.1.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

4.1.3 Departmental Stores

4.1.4 Speciality Stores

4.1.5 Online Retail

4.2 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plant-based Vegan Meat Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat by Application

4.5.2 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat by Application

5 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Vegan Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Plant-based Vegan Meat Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-based Vegan Meat Business

10.1 Kellogg’s

10.1.1 Kellogg’s Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kellogg’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Kellogg’s Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kellogg’s Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.1.5 Kellogg’s Recent Development

10.2 New Wave Foods

10.2.1 New Wave Foods Corporation Information

10.2.2 New Wave Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 New Wave Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 New Wave Foods Recent Development

10.3 Hain Celestial Group

10.3.1 Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hain Celestial Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hain Celestial Group Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hain Celestial Group Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.3.5 Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

10.4 Beyond Meat

10.4.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information

10.4.2 Beyond Meat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Beyond Meat Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Beyond Meat Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.4.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development

10.5 Kraft Foods

10.5.1 Kraft Foods Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kraft Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kraft Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kraft Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.5.5 Kraft Foods Recent Development

10.6 LightLife Foods

10.6.1 LightLife Foods Corporation Information

10.6.2 LightLife Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LightLife Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LightLife Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.6.5 LightLife Foods Recent Development

10.7 Amy’s Kitchen

10.7.1 Amy’s Kitchen Corporation Information

10.7.2 Amy’s Kitchen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.7.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development

10.8 Sweet Earth Foods

10.8.1 Sweet Earth Foods Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sweet Earth Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sweet Earth Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sweet Earth Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.8.5 Sweet Earth Foods Recent Development

10.9 Pure Farmland

10.9.1 Pure Farmland Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pure Farmland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pure Farmland Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pure Farmland Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.9.5 Pure Farmland Recent Development

10.10 Hormel Foods

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plant-based Vegan Meat Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hormel Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hormel Foods Recent Development

10.11 Tyson Foods

10.11.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tyson Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Tyson Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tyson Foods Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.11.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

10.12 Conagra

10.12.1 Conagra Corporation Information

10.12.2 Conagra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Conagra Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Conagra Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.12.5 Conagra Recent Development

10.13 Gathered Foods Good Catch

10.13.1 Gathered Foods Good Catch Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gathered Foods Good Catch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Gathered Foods Good Catch Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Gathered Foods Good Catch Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.13.5 Gathered Foods Good Catch Recent Development

10.14 Tofurky

10.14.1 Tofurky Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tofurky Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Tofurky Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Tofurky Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.14.5 Tofurky Recent Development

10.15 Field Roast

10.15.1 Field Roast Corporation Information

10.15.2 Field Roast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Field Roast Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Field Roast Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.15.5 Field Roast Recent Development

10.16 Cena Vegan, LLC

10.16.1 Cena Vegan, LLC Corporation Information

10.16.2 Cena Vegan, LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Cena Vegan, LLC Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Cena Vegan, LLC Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.16.5 Cena Vegan, LLC Recent Development

10.17 Uptons Naturals

10.17.1 Uptons Naturals Corporation Information

10.17.2 Uptons Naturals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Uptons Naturals Plant-based Vegan Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Uptons Naturals Plant-based Vegan Meat Products Offered

10.17.5 Uptons Naturals Recent Development

11 Plant-based Vegan Meat Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plant-based Vegan Meat Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plant-based Vegan Meat Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”