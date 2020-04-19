Planet-hunting satellite of NASA discovers another possibly habitable earth-sized planet

Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite of NASA discovers another planet with a size similar to that of earth, and it probably has life. The planet revolves around a star, and the conditions present on the planet make it have liquid water on its surface. The recently discovered planet will be part of other discovered planets of NASA.

Paul Hertz, who is an astrophysicist and an administrator at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said that Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite was developed and lifted off mainly to search planets that appear like earth as well as orbiting stars. Those planets that are near the stars are easy to trace with more astronomical telescopes while in space and on earth. Examining size of the planet as well as the region, which can support life status, provides another win for the Spitzer as it nears the end of missions this year, especially January.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite monitors sections of sky for a period of 27 days at every time. This provides the researchers with a chance to trace any changes in the light variation of any star, which was because of a revolving planet passing in front of it.

According to JPL, researchers determined that TOI 700d is very small, cool short star (also known as the ‘dwarf planet.’ These planets are located more than 100 light periods away in the constellation Dorado.

The star examined by Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite contains 40 percent of the mass of Sun and has lower temperature services fire, which is approximately 9940.73 degrees Fahrenheit. They also found out that three stars revolve around the star, and they appear to be bigger and hotter than they are considered.

The next planet to a star is almost equal to the size of the earth. It completes its revolutions around the moon for ten years. The middle planet of the star is 2.6 times bigger than the one, which is found on the earth. It orbits for 16 days.

It is the whole planet, which is 20 percent bigger than the earth. It revolves around then sun 37 days as it receives 86 percent of the energy from its stars that earth gets from the sun.

Scientists perceive all the planets are linked with tides to the star, meaning they orbit once in every orbit. Since tides lock the TOI 700 planet, then the formation of clouds of the planet as well as patterns of the wind are very different from those of earth.