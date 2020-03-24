Pizza Box Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2028

Pizza Box Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2028March 24, 2020
Competitive Analysis
Market: Competitive Landscape
Few of the key players in the global Pizza box market include Smurfit Kappa Group PLC., DS Smith Plc., WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC., New Method Packaging, Pratt Industries Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp., Rengo Co., Ltd., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Magnum Packaging, R. S. G. Packagings Private Limited.
The market has been segmented as follows –
By Box Type
- Whole Pizza Boxes
- 5-10 inch (Small)
- 10-15 inch (Medium)
- 15 inch & above (Large)
- Pizza Slice Boxes
By Material Type
- Corrugated Paperboard
- B-flute
- E-flute
- F-flute
- Clay Coated Cardboard
By Print Type
- Printed Boxes
- Offset Printing
- Flexographic Printing
- Screen Printing
- Non-Printed Boxes
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
