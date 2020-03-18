Pitch Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast Up to 2026|PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Pitch market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Pitch Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Pitch market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Pitch market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Pitch market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Pitch market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Pitch market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pitch Market Research Report: PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC, ROSNEFT, Sibneft, lukoil, BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, SK, S-Oil, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Tipco, LOTOS, Marathon Oil, KoçHolding, CRH China, Nynas Oil

Global Pitch Market Segmentation by Product: Road petroleum asphaltBuilding petroleum asphaltOther

Global Pitch Market Segmentation by Application: Road & BuildingWaterproof materialOther

Each segment of the global Pitch market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Pitch market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Pitch market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Pitch market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Pitch market?

• What will be the size of the global Pitch market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Pitch market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Pitch market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Pitch market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Pitch market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Pitch market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Pitch Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pitch Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pitch Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Road petroleum asphalt

1.4.3 Building petroleum asphalt

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pitch Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Road & Building

1.5.3 Waterproof material

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pitch Production

2.1.1 Global Pitch Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Pitch Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Pitch Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Pitch Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Pitch Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Pitch Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Pitch Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Pitch Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Pitch Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Pitch Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Pitch Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Pitch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Pitch Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Pitch Production by Regions

4.1 Global Pitch Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Pitch Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Pitch Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Pitch Production

4.2.2 United States Pitch Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Pitch Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Pitch Production

4.3.2 Europe Pitch Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Pitch Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Pitch Production

4.4.2 China Pitch Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Pitch Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Pitch Production

4.5.2 Japan Pitch Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Pitch Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Pitch Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Pitch Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Pitch Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Pitch Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Pitch Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Pitch Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Pitch Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Pitch Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Pitch Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Pitch Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Pitch Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Pitch Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Pitch Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Pitch Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Pitch Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Pitch Revenue by Type

6.3 Pitch Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Pitch Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Pitch Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Pitch Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 PetroChina

8.1.1 PetroChina Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.1.4 Pitch Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sinopec

8.2.1 Sinopec Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.2.4 Pitch Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 CNOOC

8.3.1 CNOOC Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.3.4 Pitch Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 ROSNEFT

8.4.1 ROSNEFT Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.4.4 Pitch Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Sibneft

8.5.1 Sibneft Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.5.4 Pitch Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 lukoil

8.6.1 lukoil Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.6.4 Pitch Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 BPCL

8.7.1 BPCL Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.7.4 Pitch Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 IOCL

8.8.1 IOCL Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.8.4 Pitch Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 HPCL

8.9.1 HPCL Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.9.4 Pitch Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 SK

8.10.1 SK Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pitch

8.10.4 Pitch Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 S-Oil

8.12 Shell

8.13 Exxon Mobil

8.14 Tipco

8.15 LOTOS

8.16 Marathon Oil

8.17 KoçHolding

8.18 CRH China

8.19 Nynas Oil

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Pitch Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Pitch Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Pitch Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Pitch Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Pitch Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Pitch Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Pitch Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Pitch Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Pitch Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Pitch Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Pitch Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Pitch Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Pitch Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Pitch Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pitch Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Pitch Upstream Market

11.1.1 Pitch Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Pitch Raw Material

11.1.3 Pitch Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Pitch Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Pitch Distributors

11.5 Pitch Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

