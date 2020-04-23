Pipeline Safety Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trends, Product Demand, Statistics: Top Players Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., TransCanada Pipelines Limited, Buckeye Partners, L.P

Pipeline Safety Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trends, Product Demand, Statistics: Top Players Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., TransCanada Pipelines Limited, Buckeye Partners, L.PApril 23, 2020
A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Pipeline Safety Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. An expert team conducts systematic, object-oriented and complete market research study to present the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing via this Pipeline Safety report. The report offers you complete market analysis and forecasting, market definition, market drivers and market restraints, market share, market segmentation and analysis of key players in the market. The competitive landscape section of the Pipeline Safety report brings into light a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in this Pipeline Safety market report. Some of the major players operating global Pipeline Safety market are RCP Inc., Nuka Research & Planning Group, LLC., Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, BAE Systems., Thales Group, Senstar Corporation, Syrinix, POLUS-ST, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., TransCanada Pipelines Limited, Buckeye Partners, L.P, Elbit Systems Ltd, GPS – SECURITY , Holly Energy Partners, Phillips 66 Pipeline LLC, Accenture,
Global pipeline safety market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.6 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising sustainable use of resources, spending in network protection and increasing number of tragedy in the pipeline market.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Pipeline Safety Industry
Market Drivers:
- Sustainable use of the resources is driving the growth of the market
- Increased spending by the oil & gas companies in infrastructure and network protection is boosting the growth of the market
- The expansion and upgradation of the drilling sites, refineries and exploration of new sites is contributing to the growth of the market
- Increasing number of tragedies such as chemical and gas leakage, terrorist attacks, along with impact of natural tragedy on pipelines is propelling the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Absence of concerns about the execution of protection by operators is hampering the growth of the market
- Rising population and Middle East political instability is restricting the growth of the market.
- Cyber-attacks and online hacking is disturbing the industrial control systems which indirectly hamper the growth of pipeline safety market.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Technology and Solution
- Perimeter intrusion detection
- Secure communication
- Satellite monitoring
- Video surveillance
- SCADA for pipelines
- Pipeline monitoring system
- Leakage detection
- External threat
- Pig tracking
- Integrated fiber optics monitoring
- Industrial control system security
By Service
- Professional services
- Consulting services
- Risk management
- Repair and maintenance
- Pipeline integrity management services
By Vertical
- Natural gas
- Crude oil
- Refined products
- Others
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Pipeline Safety Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2020
- Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 06: Customer Landscape
Part 07: Pipeline Safety Market Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 10: Pipeline Safety Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
