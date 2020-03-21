Pintle Hook Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 3.4% With Major key Players SAF-Holland, Cequent Group, VESTIL, Wallace Forge and Others 2019-2024

The research report on Pintle Hook Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

A pintle hitch is primarily used in heavy duty towing situations. The hitch itself resembles a hook that can be closed around the lunette ring that is mounted on the trailer.

Scope of the Report:

The Major regions to produce pintle hook are North America, EU and Asia-Pacific, which accounting for about 95 % of production in total. North America is the largest production region (production share 54.18%).

Pintle hook is mainly produced by SAF-Holland, Cequent Group, CURT Manufacturing, B&W Trailer Hitches, Buyers Products, VESTIL and these companies occupied above 55% market share by sale volume in 2015.

Along with the automotive production and ownership, North America, EU, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in pintle hook market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 42.73% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the second large consumption region in the next few years.

Although sales of pintle hook brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the pintle hook field hastily.

“The worldwide market for Pintle Hook is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Pintle Hook in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*SAF-Holland

*Cequent Group

*Curt Manufacturing

*B&W Trailer Hitches

*Buyers Products

*VESTIL

*Wallace Forge

*Shur-Lift

*VBG GROUP

*In The Ditch

*Prime Steel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Rigid Pintle Hook, Combination Pintle Hook, Receiver Mounted Pintle Hook

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Recreation, Agriculture, Construction, Military, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Pintle Hook product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pintle Hook, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pintle Hook in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Pintle Hook competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Pintle Hook breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Pintle Hook market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pintle Hook sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

