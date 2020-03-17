Physiotherapy Equipment Market Overview 2020, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global physiotherapy equipment market size is expanding at a moderate rate. Physiotherapy is a non-invasive technique that uses mechanical force and movement for treatment. It is widely utilized for treating injuries, arthritis, fractures, amputation, joint disorders, back and neck pain, and post-operative conditions. It generally includes devices and equipment like treadmills, trampolines, hydro boots, parallel bars, balance balls and staircase trainers, which are used during electrotherapy, exercise therapy, and heat and cold therapy. As it involves very low risk, it is gradually gaining preference among patients.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing moderate growth, owing to the increasing cases of road accidents, sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders and cerebrovascular diseases across the globe. Moreover, rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns are resulting in constant pain in the back, neck, nerves, muscles and ligaments. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of stroke and Parkinson’s disease is boosting the sales of physiotherapy equipment worldwide. Furthermore, according to the ‘World Population Prospects: the 2019 Revision’ by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the population of people aged 80 and more will triple by 2050. The global life expectancy beyond 65 will also increase by 19 years due to improved healthcare infrastructure in numerous countries. Owing to this, the market growth is projected to strengthen in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the market value is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

1. Equipment

2. Accessories

Based on the product type, the market has been bifurcated into equipment (electrotherapy, ultrasound, exercise therapy, cryotherapy, combination therapy and others) and accessories.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Musculoskeletal

2. Neurological

3. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

4. Pediatric

5. Gynecological

6. Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been segmented into musculoskeletal, neurological, cardiovascular and pulmonary, pediatric, gynecological, and others.

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics

3. Homes

4. Others

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the end user into hospitals, rehabilitation centers/clinics, homes and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being DJO Global, Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., ENRAF-NONIUS B.V., BTL Industries, Inc., Zynex Inc., ITO Co. Ltd., Mectronic Medicale S.r.l. and Whitehall Manufacturing (Morris Group International, Inc.).

