Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020 Rapidly Grow in Future with Industry Share, Size and Key Players Analysis: Shutterfly, Cimpress, Cewe Color, Walmart, Snapfish| Forecast 2025

The Photo Printing and Merchandise market is valued at 15300 million USD in 2020 and is expected to reach 24400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 and 2024. Photo printing and merchandise are personalized gifting and decorated products that use photographs. These products are widely used by individual customers as customized gifts.

The classification of Photo Printing and Merchandise includes Photo Prints, Photo Wall Décor, Photo Mugs, Photo Cards, Photo Calendar, Photo Clock, etc. Photo Prints accounted for the largest share, about 43% of the overall Photo Printing and Merchandise market, based on type, in 2017.

United States is expected to be the largest market for Photo Printing and Merchandise during the forecast period. The Photo Printing and Merchandise market in this region is primarily driven by the growing demand for individuation requirement for gifts. In 2017, United States accounted for 40.45% market share in 2017.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Shutterfly

• Cimpress

• Cewe Color

• Walmart

• Snapfish

• PhotoBox Group

• Zazzle

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Photo Prints

• Photo Wall Décor

• Photo Mugs

• Photo Cards

• Photo Calendar

• Photo Clock

• Other

Market Segment By Application –

• Online

• Offline

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

