Phosphoric Acid Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2026

The report includes Phosphoric Acid definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global phosphoric acid market by segmenting it in terms of application and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for phosphoric acid in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global phosphoric acid market. Key players profiled in the report are The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., OCP Group, Yara International, Maaden, Eurochem Group AG, WengFu Group, Prayon S.A., J.R. Simplot Company, Solvay, and CECA (Arkema Group). Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global phosphoric acid market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global phosphoric acid market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on application and region. Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Phosphoric Acid Market – Application Analysis

Fertilizers Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Trisodium Phosphate (TSP) Others

Food Additives

Animal Feed

Others

Global Phosphoric Acid Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various applications wherein phosphoric acid is used

It offers analysis of phosphoric acid production processes

The report also includes major production sites of phosphoric acid in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as the list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors responsible to build the roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the phosphoric acid market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global phosphoric acid market between 2017 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the market in order to understand competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

