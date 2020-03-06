Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market – Witness Global Need 2028

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Snapshot

Phosphated distarch phosphate mainly is known as a modified resistant starch. This chemical compound is derived from high amylose maize starch and comprises a large part in the form of dietary fiber. It is mainly used as a food additive under the name E1413, as a freeze-thaw-stable thickener. In other words, phosphated distarch phosphate stabilizes the consistency of the foodstuff when frozen and thawed. The nomenclature of this compound exists within the European Union, and is added in a plethora of food products.

With rapid expansions happening in the culinary industry, this additive has witnessed a substantial surge in its use, thereby constituting the phosphated distarch phosphate market from a global perspective. Changing lifestyles that demand instant and ready-to-eat food, especially among bachelors and students, is making this market grow at a tremendous rate.

Phosphated distarch phosphate is included under the category of modified starch derivatives. These compounds are prepared by physically, enzymatically, or chemically powered treatment processes, in order to change the properties of the native starch. The starches are modified to enhance their performance in different applications. These compounds may undergo changes to witness an increase in their stability against excessive heat, acid, shear, time, cooling, or freezing, and other parameters. Actions such as modifications in texture, a decrease or an increase in viscosity, elongation or contraction of gelatinization time, and an increase in visco-stability, also are other domains where modified starch compounds play a crucial role.

In terms of competition, the global phosphated distarch phosphate market depicts the presence of a highly competitive and fragmented vendor landscape, thanks to the presence of several players. With newer companies expected to enter this market soon, the vendor landscape is expected to depict a highly intensified competition during the next few years. Most companies are focusing on improving the quality of their products, increasing geographical reach, and expanding their product portfolios.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Overview

On the back of increased disposable income of expanding base of urban populations across emerging economies, the food industry is currently prospering. However, at the same time, the competition is intensifying too as a result of newer players throwing their hats into the flourishing food industry. In this scenario, the focus has turned onto innovation, both in terms of packaging as well as offerings.

Once such mode of food innovation is the usage of phosphated distarch phosphate, which is a modified resistant starch and functions as a food additive that can freeze and stabilize food products such as gravies, sauces, soups, and pie fillings. The products are now used as ingredient in a wide range of foods including processed breakfast, white bread, cereals, cakes, pasta, crackers, biscuits, and snack foods.

As per the findings of this business intelligence study, the demand in the global phosphated distarch phosphate market will multiply at a notable compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The report provides in-depth assessment of all factors that will drive or curtail the progress of this market, bifurcates into segments to highlight the niches, explores and examines regional and country-wide demand potential, and profiles some of the leading companies in its featured chapter on competitive landscape.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Trends and Opportunities

High content of dietary fiber, as much as a minimum of 70%, is among the primary drivers of the expanding market for phosphated distarch phosphate. These products are resistant to breakdown during the processing and storage, which means they can be added to food at lower temperatures and removed at higher ones. Some of the other benefits of phosphated distarch phosphate is its ability to control lipid profiles including cholesterol. On the back of increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, consumers are now focusing on healthier sides of food ingredients and refraining from added flavors.

Based on source, the market for phosphated distarch phosphate can be segmented into tapioca, rice, potato, wheat, and corn, whereas on the basis of function, the market can be bifurcated into emulsifiers, binders, stabilizers, and thickeners. A number of key segments of the food industry are currently using them, including ready to eat meals, nutrition bars, canned foods, confectionary, and frozen.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Market Potential

Increasing number of approvals gained by the product across different regions and authoritative bodies is expected to propel the potential of this market in the near future. For instance, the Advisory Committee on Novel Foods and Processes (ACNFP) submitted its initial final report on the usage of the product back in November 2009, whereas JECFA is a joint FAO and WHO committee for food additives that is testing the feasibility of the product. In the near future, these approvals are expected to provide a major boost to the vendors operating in this market.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Regional Analysis

In the present scenario, North America and Europe are cultivating the most prominent chunk of demand, which is a reflection of increasing rate of consumer adoption of nutritional ingredients that are scientifically approved. That being said, vast population base of countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to transform Asia Pacific into a region of high opportunities in the near future.

Global Phosphated Distarch Phosphate Market: Competitive Landscape

Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Opta Food Ingredients, Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, National Starch and Chemical Company, Penford Corporation, and AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG are some of the notable companies currently holding an upper hand in this market.

