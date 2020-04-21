Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Production, Demand and Top Key Players 2020 – 3M, BD, CCL Industries, McKesson Corporation, WestRock Company, AptarGroup Inc., others

An entire Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report can be primarily categorised into four major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Each of these topics is carefully researched and analysed in detail for framing a comprehensive Pharmaceutical Packaging market research report. The report carries out the studies about the market with respect to general market conditions, market status, market improvement, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

The well-established Key players in the market are: 3M, BD, CCL Industries, McKesson Corporation, WestRock Company, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast, SCHOTT AG., Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., International Paper, Stevanato Group, Origin Pharma Packaging, Mondi, Lonza, others

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Caps & Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Pre-Filled Syringes, Temperature-Controlled Packaging, Pouches & Strip Packs, Ampoules, Vials, Pre-Filled Inhalers, Medication Tubes, Jars & Canisters, Cartridges, Others), Raw Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals, Others), Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Iv Drugs Delivery Packaging, Other Drugs Delivery Packaging), Application (Drug Delivery, Veterinary Vaccines), Purchase Organization (Manufacturer, Packaging Companies, Government Agencies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Global pharmaceutical packaging market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging demand for drug delivery and various innovations and technological advancements in healthcare sector are contributing to the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

With the surge in R&D in the healthcare sector the rising trends in the drug delivery, the demand for pharmaceutical packaging is increased. Pharmaceutical packaging is a packaging process used in the pharmaceutical sector for packing of bottles, containers made of glass, etc. It contains important information’s such as labels and cautionary notes. Pharmaceutical packaging improves medication adherence as well as upholds the highest medical standards needed. It also enables the long shelf life of the drugs.

Market Drivers

The pharmaceutical industry is surging in the emerging economies which is boosting the market growth

There has been a surge in the demand for blister packaging and drug delivery devices which is fueling the market growth

The pharmaceutical packaging market has gone under various technological advancements which has driven the market growth

The adoption of new regulatory standards is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

The lack of access in the emerging market is hindering the market growth

The rising of packaging cost is hampering the market growth

The fluctuations in the raw material prices is restraining the market growth

The stringent regulations for recycling and material waste is hampering the market growth

