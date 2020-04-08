Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Industry Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Growth Analysis 2023

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Industry Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Growth Analysis 2023April 8, 2020
TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients and related services. Active pharmaceutical ingredients are used to produce drugs which treat various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, rare genetic disorders, infections, metabolic disorders, cancers, respiratory diseases and others. Active pharmaceutical ingredient is a chemical which is responsible for the pharmacological activity in the living body and are used as a major base for preparation of drugs.
The rise in aging population is one of the major drivers of the pharmaceutical API manufacturing industry. As the aging population increases, the demand for pharmaceutical drugs also increases. API acts as a specialty drug in these medicines to cure a particular disease. For instance, in 2017, number of people over the age of 60 were 962 million comprising 13% of the global population.
Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Market Segmentation
By Therapy Area:
1. Cardiovascular disorders
2. Metabolic disorders
3. Neurological disorders
4. Oncology
5. Musculoskeletal disorders
6. NSAIDs
7. Other therapeutics uses
By API Type:
1. Chemical API
2. Biological API
By Drug Type:
1. Innovative Drugs
2. Generic Prescription
3. Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs
The Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.
Some of the major key players involved in the Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing market are
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Boehringer Ingelheim
Pfizer Inc.
Aurobindo Pharma
