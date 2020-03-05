PET Non-Woven Fabric Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026 | Freudenberg, KOLON Industries, Johons Manville

“

PET Non-Woven Fabric Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The PET Non-Woven Fabric market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the PET Non-Woven Fabric market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as Freudenberg, KOLON Industries, Johons Manville, Mogul, Toray, Avintiv, General Tekstil, Unitika Group, Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond, Kolon Industries, Techtex Industrial, KT, Swift Textile Metalizing, Aetna Felt Corp., FLSmidth, MBK Tape Solutions . Conceptual analysis of the PET Non-Woven Fabric Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The PET Non-Woven Fabric market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the PET Non-Woven Fabric industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of PET Non-Woven Fabric market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the PET Non-Woven Fabric market.

The qualitative research report on ‘PET Non-Woven Fabric market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the PET Non-Woven Fabric market:

Key players:

Freudenberg, KOLON Industries, Johons Manville, Mogul, Toray, Avintiv, General Tekstil, Unitika Group, Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond, Kolon Industries, Techtex Industrial, KT, Swift Textile Metalizing, Aetna Felt Corp., FLSmidth, MBK Tape Solutions

By the product type:

Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric

Polyester Needle Punched Nonwovens

Polyester Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric

Other

By the end users/application:

Industrial Application

Civil Engineering Sector

Agricultural

Household Products

Medical

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

✒ Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

✒ Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

✒ Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

✒ Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

✒ Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

✒ Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

✒ Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

✒ Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

✒ Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

✒ Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET Non-Woven Fabric

1.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric

1.2.3 Polyester Needle Punched Nonwovens

1.2.4 Polyester Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric

1.2.5 Other

1.3 PET Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Application

1.3.3 Civil Engineering Sector

1.3.4 Agricultural

1.3.5 Household Products

1.3.6 Medical

1.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market by Region

1.3.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Size

1.4.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production (2014-2025)

2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.4.1 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.5.1 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PET Non-Woven Fabric Business

7.1 Freudenberg

7.1.1 Freudenberg PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Freudenberg PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 KOLON Industries

7.2.1 KOLON Industries PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 KOLON Industries PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Johons Manville

7.3.1 Johons Manville PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Johons Manville PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mogul

7.4.1 Mogul PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mogul PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toray

7.5.1 Toray PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toray PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Avintiv

7.6.1 Avintiv PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Avintiv PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 General Tekstil

7.7.1 General Tekstil PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 General Tekstil PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Unitika Group

7.8.1 Unitika Group PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Unitika Group PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond

7.9.1 Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Petsabond (Pet) Polyester Spunbond PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kolon Industries

7.10.1 Kolon Industries PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kolon Industries PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Techtex Industrial

7.12 KT

7.13 Swift Textile Metalizing

7.14 Aetna Felt Corp.

7.15 FLSmidth

7.16 MBK Tape Solutions

8 PET Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PET Non-Woven Fabric Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PET Non-Woven Fabric

8.4 PET Non-Woven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 PET Non-Woven Fabric Distributors List

9.3 PET Non-Woven Fabric Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Market Forecast

11.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global PET Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

”