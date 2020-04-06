Pet Hair Care Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Innovations, Applications Analysis, Demand, Upcoming Trends and Industry Growth Analysis

“Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

Market Overview

Global Pet Hair Care Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include growing adoption of pets in developing regions, rise in hair problems and growing need for natural products, and product innovations.

According to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), every year, around 6.5 million companion animals enter animal shelters countrywide, in the United States. As per the Humane Society of United States, even the country’s most underserved communities that lack affordable, accessible pet care, have a huge number of pets, which has been approximated to be around 23 million. Thus, the rise in adoption of pet animals is expected to increase the spending on hair care needs of these animals, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, the side effects and allergies associated with hair care products are expected to impede the growth of the market. For instance, as per the study of Center For Public Integrity, pyrethroid-based flea and tick treatments are approved for sale by the EPA, and they are readily available in powders, shampoos, dips, sprays, and other forms, but they are also linked to thousands of reported pet poisonings, which further raised the concern of veterinarians and pet owners.

Scope of the Report

The pet hair care is necessary not only for cosmetic purposes but, is vital for the overall health and cleanliness of domestic animals. The proper care and grooming of the pet’s coat help to prevent specific health problems related to ticks, fleas and dry patches, or issues with their nails, teeth, ears, and eyes such as infection or inflammation. Regular hair care such as brushing can reveal signs of illness or injury. Dogs followed by cats are the main beneficiaries of pet hair care.

Key Market Trends

Shampoos are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Product Segment

Some of the pet shampoo brands available in the market are 4-Legger Certified Dog Shampoo, Vet’s Best Hypo-Allergenic Dog Shampoo, Earthbath all-natural pet shampoo, OxGord Natural Oatmeal Dog-Shampoo and conditioner, and SynergyLabs Veterinary Formula Solutions Triple Stregth Dirty Dog Concentrated Shampoo. Similar to hair care in humans, pet hair care also involves various aspects, such as safety, effective flea and tick care, hair softening formula, and efficacy.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Increasing companion animal adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure are the factors that are expected to cause the region to retain its large market share. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), there is an increase in expenditure on pet animals in the United States. It has spent over USD 69.5 billion on their pets in 2017 and USD 66.7 billion in 2016. Thus, the rise in adoption of pet animals and increased spending on pet animals are expected to boost the overall growth of the pet hair care market.

Competitive Landscape

The global Pet Hair Care market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Bayer, Burt’s Bees, CHI Haircare, General Nutrition Centers Inc., Innovacyn Inc. (Veterycin), Petkin Inc., ScruffyChops, Spectrum Brands Inc. (FURminator), Vetoquinol, Zoetis Services LLC, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Pet Hair Care market.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Pets in Developing Regions

4.2.2 Rise in Hair Problems and Growing Need for Natural Products

4.2.3 Product Innovations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack Of Awareness Regarding Specialized Products

4.3.2 Side Effects and Allergies Associated with Products

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Shampoos

5.1.2 Conditioners

5.1.3 Serums

5.1.4 Shedding and Trimming Tools

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 Animal Type

5.2.1 Dog

5.2.2 Cat

5.2.3 Horse

5.2.4 Other Animal Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer

6.1.2 Burt’s Bees

6.1.3 CHI Haircare

6.1.4 General Nutrition Centers Inc.

6.1.5 Innovacyn Inc. (Veterycin)

6.1.6 Petkin Inc.

6.1.7 ScruffyChops

6.1.8 Spectrum Brands Inc. (FURminator)

6.1.9 Vetoquinol

6.1.10 Zoetis Services LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

