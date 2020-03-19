Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 6.1% With Major key Players Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark and Others 2019-2024

The research report on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Apart from this, personal protective equipment also finds application across various industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others. The others segment include government usage, unorganized sector, small-scale manufacturing utilities and service stations among others.

Scope of the Report:

GIR predicted that the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 6% to 54.3 billion USD by the end of 2022. The construction market in APAC is expected to outperform the global market, and will be one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market in the coming years.

Manufacturing was the largest end-use segment in 2016 accounting for over 32.5% of global market, and is projected to remain the dominant segment over next eight years. PPE demand in transportation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next 6 years. Growing transportation sector in emerging economies such as India and China coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation.

“The worldwide market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 57600 million US$ in 2024, from 40400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Honeywell

*3M

*DuPont

*Drger

*Msa Safety

*Ansell

*Kimberly-Clark

*Delta Plus

*Protective Industrial Products

*Moldex-Metric

*Avon Rubber

*COFRA

*JAL Group

*Cordova Safety Products

*Lakeland Industries

*Lindstrm

*Bullard

*Oftenrich Group

*Woshine Group

*Shanghai Gangkai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Protective Footwear, Respiratory Protection, Head, Eye and Face Protection, Fall Protection, Hearing Protection, Others

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

