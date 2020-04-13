Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Will Grow at CAGR of 5.5% by 2027|Philips Lifeline, Valued Relationships, Inc.

The personal emergency response system (PERS) is used to enhance the safety and security measure for aging population. The global personal emergency response system (PERS) market can be segmented on the basis of type, component, end-use and region. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into landline PERS, mobile PERS and standalone PERS. Mobile PERS sub-segment is anticipated to lead the type segment. The growing use of the mobile phone in comparison to landline across the globe is anticipated be the major factor for the sub-segment to lead the segment. On the basis of component, it is sub-segmented into smoke detectors, bed sensors, pull-cord residential, fall detection sensors and flood detection. On the basis of end-use, it is sub-segmented into home-based use, nursing home, assisted living facilities and hospices. Home-based use sub-segment is anticipated to be the leading end-use segment. The increasing use personal emergency response system by the geriatric population at home coupled with the rising technological development is anticipated to boost sub-segment growth during the forecast period.

The global personal emergency response system (PERS) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 6.0% during 2018-2027. The increasing expansion of the healthcare industry across the globe is anticipated to be the major factor for the increasing demand for personal emergency response system (PERS).

By region, global personal emergency response system (PERS) market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market during the forecast period. The presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in region coupled with the increasing technological development is anticipated to be the primary factor for the region to lead the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market. The growing application of PERS in the mobile coupled with growing awareness about PERS in the region is anticipated to be the major factor expected to drive the personal emergency response system market.

Rising geriatric population is anticipated to increase the demand for the personal emergency response system (PERS) during the forecast period

The growing aged population and increasing use of the personal emergency response system for providing immediate response is driving the personal emergency response system market. The low cost PERS is also major factor for driving the personal emergency response system market globally.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market which includes company profiling of key companies such as ADT Corporation, AlertOne Services LLC, LogicMark, Philips Lifeline, Valued Relationships, Inc., Bay Alarm Medical, Guardian Alarm, Tunstall, GreatCall, VRI, Inc, Nortek Security and Control and Medical Guardian LLC. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

