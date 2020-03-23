Personal Care Chemicals Ingredients Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated and Forecast to 2020

In the past few years, personal care products have become part and parcel of consumer’s life. It includes array of product such as soaps, liquid soaps, hair gel, hail oil, shampoos, anti ageing face creams, sunscreen products and moisturizing lotions. Chemicals and ingredients used in personal care product ranges from basic metallic salts of fatty acids used in ordinary bath soaps to the high end cosmoceuticals that offers beautifying properties of cosmetics with useful benefits of pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Personal care chemical and ingredients are sourced both from natural sources and synthetic sources. On the basis of end user application the personal care chemicals and ingredients market can be classifies in three main segments namely, oral care (such as whitening toothpastes, and mouth wash) hair care (such as hair color range, natural extract and shampoos) and skin care (such as male grooming, skin whitening specialized skin care).

On the basis of product categories the global personal care chemicals and ingredients can be classified as conditioning polymers, antimicrobials, emulsifiers, rheology control agents, emollients, surfactants, hair fixative polymers and UV absorbers.

On the basis of chemical function and properties personal care chemicals and ingredients market can be classified as active ingredients, lipid layer enhancers, shine concentrates, waxes, protein products, opacifiers, thickeners, chelating agents, humectants, cream bases, and others.

Surfactants hold the largest market share of global personal care chemical and ingredients markets where as conditioning polymers are expected to witness highest growth rate in coming years. On the basis of chemical properties, active ingredients market is expected to witness the highest growth in coming years.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for personal care chemicals and ingredients market closely followed by Europe and North America. China is expected to witness highest growth rate in the coming years. Increasing consumer awareness towards ingredients and rising middle class with higher disposable income in developing countries is fueling the demand of global personal care chemicals and ingredient market. Moreover growing inspiration to look young and charming among aging population of western countries is keeping the growth rate steady in North American and European market. Moreover increasing demand for natural and green ingredient in personal care products is expected to boost the market in upcoming years.

Skepticisms on product efficiency and lack of consumer awareness are inhibiting the overall growth of the personal care chemicals and ingredients market. Further time consuming results of the ingredients and chemicals used in personnel care product is expected to be one of the major challenges for the industry in coming years.

High investments towards innovation and technology have resulted in development of many new chemicals and new ingredient based personnel care product in recent years.

Some of the leading global players operating in global personal care chemicals and ingredients market include,

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Dow Corning

Solvay S.A.

Croda International plc

Clariant

J.M. Huber Corporation

Ashland Inc

Momentive performance materials inc.

Wacker Chemie AG.

