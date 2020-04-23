Performance Elastomers Market- Global Forecast to 2022

QMI adds a new report to its research database entitled “Global Performance Elastomers Market Research Report.” The report has market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the Performance elastomers market.

This comprehensive Performance elastomers market research report provides a brief overview of these trends, which may help businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and to plan their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The report focuses in key regions as North America, Western Europe, East Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the Rest of the World.

The major companies covered in this report:

The 3M Company, Arlanxeo, Momentive Performance Materials Holding Inc, Dow Dupont Inc., Solvay S.A., Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Zeon Chemicals, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Flexan LLC, Kuraray, Showa Denko K.K, Reiss Manufacturing, Inc.

This report’s research objectives are:

To evaluate and study the global capacity, output, value, consumption, status and forecast of Performance elastomers market; to focus on the key manufacturers of Performance elastomers market, to study potential capacity, production, value, market share and development plans. This report focuses on the global key manufacturers, defining, describing and analyzing the competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis, defining, describing, and predicting the market by type, application, and region, to analyze the potential and advantages, opportunities and challenges, restraints and risks of the global and key regions market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Performance elastomers market are:

Historic Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2028

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Silicone-based High Consistency Rubber (HCR), Fluoro-Silicone Rubber (FSR)

Thermoplastic-based Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers (TPE-Co) Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPE-V) Thermoplastic Polyamide Elastomers (TPE-PA)

Nitrile-based Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubber (HNBR)]

Fluoroelastomers

Acrylate,

Chlorinated

By End-User:

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

By Region:

North America North America, by Country US Canada Mexico North America, by Product North America, by End-User



Western Europe Western Europe, by Country Germany UK France Italy Spain The Netherlands Rest of Western Europe Western Europe, by Product Western Europe, by End-User



Asia Pacific Asia Pacific, by Country China India Japan South Korea Australia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific Asia Pacific, by Product Asia Pacific, by End-User



Eastern Europe Eastern Europe, by Country Russia Turkey Rest of Eastern Europe Eastern Europe, by Product Eastern Europe, by End-User



Middle East Middle East, by Country UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Iran Rest of Middle East Middle East, by Product Middle East, by End-User



Rest of the World Rest of the World, by Country South America Africa Rest of the World, by Product Rest of the World, by End-User



