Pepperoni Market Size, Share, Distribution Channel, Cost Structure and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pepperoni Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global pepperoni market grew a CAGR of around 6% during the historical period of 2014-2019. Pepperoni is the bright red colored American variant of salami. It is prepared by curing pork, beef or turkey and then mixing it with different seasonings, including salt, paprika and garlic, to enhance its flavor. A rich source of fat, calories and selenium, it is characterized by soft texture, smoky flavor and spherical shape. It is extensively utilized across the globe as a popular pizza topping and as an essential ingredient for the preparation of pasta, sandwiches, burgers and spaghetti.

Some of the key players being Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats, Bridgford Foods Corporation NASDAQ: (BRID), Danish Crown Toppings (Dk Foods), Hormel Foods Corporation NYSE: (HRL), Johnsonville, Liguria Foods, Pallas Foods, Smithfield Foods (SFD) etc.

The global pepperoni market is primarily driven by an increase in the sales of convenience foods, including pizza and burgers, across the globe. This can be accredited to altering dietary patterns, hectic schedules of the working population and inflating per capita income levels. Apart from this, the easy availability of pepperoni through online retail channels has further catalyzed the market growth, owing to associated convenience and advantages such as affordable prices, attractive packaging, and a wide variety of brands and flavor variants to choose from. Other factors, such as technological advancements in the meat processing industry and the introduction of organic variants in the market, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its growth during the next five years.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Pork Pepperoni

Beef Pepperoni

