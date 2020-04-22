Penetration Testing Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025



The global Penetration Testing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2150.2 million by 2025, from USD 1261.6 million in 2019.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

This Report Provides an overview of Penetration Testing market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. Also describe Penetration Testing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. The forecast and analysis of Penetration Testing market by type, application, and region are also presented. Next part of report provides a full-scale analysis of Penetration Testing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of major players in Penetration Testing industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

This section gives a worldwide view of Penetration Testing market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type. Next Section of the report focuses on the application of Penetration Testing, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application. The regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major Players involved in the Global Penetration Testing Industry:

Synopsys(Cigital), IBM, Qualys, Inc., Acunetix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Checkmarx, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., CA Technologies(Veracode), Rapid7, Inc., Whitehat Security, Contrast Security, Netsparker Limited, Portswigger Ltd., Wireshark,

Global Penetration Testing Market Segmentation by Product:

By TypePenetration Testing market has been segmented into Network Penetration Testing, Web & Wireless Penetration Testing, Social Engineering Penetration Testing, Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing, etc.

Global Penetration Testing Market Segmentation by Application:

By Application Penetration Testing has been segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, etc.

Top Region Covered In This Research:

— South America (Brazil, Argentina)

— The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

— Europe (Spain, U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France)

— North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

— Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia)

