Pediatric Healthcare Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Pediatric healthcare market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 4.6% during the forecast period. The major factors attributing to the growth of the pediatric healthcare market are a rise in the number of deaths due to various diseases, viral infections, and malnutrition every year. For instance, according to estimates published by The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in November 2018, every year about 3 million deaths occur due to pediatric pneumonia worldwide which demands the earlier diagnosis and efficient treatment fueling the global market. Furthermore, the rise in government support, combined with increased research activities in technological advancements, fuel the pediatric healthcare market.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4313904

Key Market Trends

Chronic Illness Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share in the Pediatric Healthcare Market

– The chronic illness segment is expected to account for the largest held the largest share of the pediatric healthcare market owing to their lower immunity leading to an increased demand for chronic disease treatment, Diarrhea and rise in injury-related cases are more common in children.

– Based on the indication, asthma and allergies held the largest revenue due to various changes witnessed in childcare trends, increased pollution and decreased immunity, rise in the number of hospitals and clinics specific for childcare along with the rise in demand for the segment. On the other hand, metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes owing to the sedentary lifestyle due to lack of proper food and physical activity, rise in starvation among the pediatric population are fueling the growth of the segment.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to dominate the pediatric healthcare market owing to the rise in the volume of pediatric patient cases with kids suffering from autism, respiratory disorders, cerebral palsy, and muscular atrophy along with a steep rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in the U.S. which holds the major revenue share of market in North America. For instance, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology statistics – 2018, more than 40% of children have allergies in the U.S. resulting in high demand for pediatric healthcare fueling the market in the region. Furthermore, the launch of new products by key players for pediatric patients, rise in government initiatives to create awareness in people for pediatric treatments and disorders, improvements in healthcare infrastructure are likely to create a new opportunity for the global pediatric healthcare market over the forecast period.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4313904

Competitive Landscape

The Pediatric Healthcare Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some prominent players are launching new products, while others are distributing the products. For instance, In April 2019, GSK today received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its intravenous (IV) Benlysta (belimumab), the first medicine in the US approved for children with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) from as young as five years of age cranial defects and consolidate their market positions across the globe. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, The Procter & Gamble Company, and C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4313904