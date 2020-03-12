PE Resins Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2029

Global PE Resins Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global PE Resins industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of PE Resins as well as some small players.

Increasing demand for PE resins in the packaging sector is one of the main reasons for growth of the global market

The packaging sector is expected to showcase higher inclination towards the use of PE resins. This sector is highly lucrative for the growth of the global PE resins market. Packaging segment is anticipated to be the largest in terms of market share and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the period of forecast. The segment is estimated to reach a high valuation of above US$ 73 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value of around US$ 52 Bn in 2017.

Rigidity and flexibility to contribute to the growth of the global market

Rigid packaging and flexible packaging are two sub categories of the packaging segment. The rigid packaging sub segment is estimated to be the lead the market with a high market value. In 2017, this segment reflected a market value of around US$ 41 Bn and is likely to dominate the global market by the end of the assessment year. The flexible packaging sub segment is poised to register a higher CAGR throughout the period of forecast, thus contributing to the growth of the parent market.

