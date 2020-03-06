PCB Laminate Market – Awareness Insights 2028

Electronic systems have undergone tremendous transformation over the years on the coattails of rising demand for improved performance and better functionality in these systems. Today, printed circuit boards (PCBs) have become the foundation of majority of electronic products and their applications continue to grow well. PCBs have conductive pathways etched with copper sheets which are laminated to ensure that they do not conduct a signal or current.

PCB laminate involves circuit lamination with a non-conductive material and these laminates connect and support the electronic components using conductive tracks, pads and other features. Advances in PCB technology and its soaring demand in communication industry are primary factors influencing the development of PCB laminate market.

PCB Laminate Market – Notable Developments

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic Corp., Ventec International Group Co., Ltd, Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd., Nippon Mektron, Unimicron Technology Corp, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, Tripod Technology Corporation, Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd., TTM Technologies, Inc., Ibiden Co., Ltd., Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd., and CMK Corporation are among players operating in the PCB laminate market.

Panasonic has recently introduced ‘MEGTRON6’, a halogen-free multi-layer PCB material which can be used in communication infrastructure equipment and are suitable for 5G systems. The new material not only contributes to the higher-capacity and faster data transmission but also enhances ease of manufacturing and processing of multi-layer PCBs with more than 20 layers.

At IPC APEX EXPO 2019, Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. showcased its latest high reliability PCB materials with key focus on its extended tec-speed 20.0, a series of ceramic-filled hydrocarbon thermoset materials, designed for the world’s most demanding high-frequency PCB applications. The series offers uniform mechanical properties and excellent dimensional stability that help limit passive intermodulation (PIM).

PCB Laminate Market Dynamics

Advancements in Smart Devices Gain Momentum as Key to Drive Sales of PCB Laminate

The future of PCB laminate market appears promising with rise in the demand for consumer electronics along with recent advances in digital devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Growing global demand for aerospace and defense products and surging PCB demand for 3C applications (communication, computer/peripheral, and consumer electronics) are likely to augur well with the growth of PCB laminate market.

Emerging trends of miniaturization of PCBs and increasing demand for high speed data and transmission has been influencing the PCB market which in turn is anticipated to impact the future market expansion of PCB laminate. Further, rising awareness of environmental issues has led to the development of halogen-free PCBs as well as laminates which will possibly open new avenues of growth for manufacturers of PCB laminate.

PCB Laminate Market Players Foresees Lucrative Sales Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute significant revenue share to the global market of PCB laminate, owing to surging adoption of digital devices and substantial presence of semiconductor manufacturers. Increasing electronic content in automotive is further likely to fuel the PCB laminate market in the region which homes the world’s leading car manufacturer, China. In addition, advances in consumer electronics and telecommunication products are expected to positively impact the market.

PCB laminate market is also predicted to witness steady growth in North America due to increased usage of electric vehicles, backed by rising environmental concerns and stringent government regulations.

PCB Laminate Market Segmentation

Based on type, PCB laminate market can be segmented into:

Paper

Composite

FR-4

FR-4 High Tg

FR-4 Halogen Free

CEM

Polymide

Others

Based on raw material, PCB laminate market can be segmented into:

Glass Fabric

Kraft Paper

Epoxy Resin

Phenolic Resin

Based on application, PCB laminate market can be segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Computer/Peripheral

Communications

Military & Aerospace Products

Automotive

Others

