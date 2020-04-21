Passenger Car Air Suspension Market: What will restrict growth globally? | Continental, Wabco, Firestone

“

Passenger Car Air Suspension Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Passenger Car Air Suspension market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Passenger Car Air Suspension Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Passenger Car Air Suspension market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Passenger Car Air Suspension Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Passenger Car Air Suspension market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Passenger Car Air Suspension industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Continental, Wabco, Firestone, ThyssenKrupp Bilstein, Hitachi, Dunlop, BWI Group, Accuair Suspension ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Air suspension is a type of vehicle suspension powered by an electric or engine-driven air pump or compressor. This compressor pumps the air into a flexible bellows, usually made from textile-reinforced rubber. The air pressure inflates the bellows, and raises the chassis from the axle. Passenger car air suspension is that air suspension used in place of passenger car.

An air suspension system in a passenger car is installed in order to have enhanced riding comfort as well as driving safety. Passenger cars that have an air suspension system installed can quickly and easily align themselves to the corresponding conditions of the terrain which they are currently driven on.

In the early 30s last century, American Firestone tire company firstly applied air suspension in car industry. In 1944 General motor company cooperated with Firestone Company on air suspension application in passenger car for first trial. The trial result showed air suspension system had inherent superiority.

Luxury passenger cars such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW are increasingly demanded from regions such as Germany and China. The Americas also contribute significantly to the market segment, with the number of passenger cars equipped with air suspension expected to hit 0.81 million units by 2022 with the CAGR of 7.5% from 2017-2022. Market growth is primarily driven by growing concern for comfort and luxury.

The global Passenger Car Air Suspension market was 810 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1120 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Passenger Car Air Suspension market:

Continental, Wabco, Firestone, ThyssenKrupp Bilstein, Hitachi, Dunlop, BWI Group, Accuair Suspension

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Sedan

SUV

Others

Passenger Car Air Suspension Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Passenger Car Air Suspension markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Passenger Car Air Suspension market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Passenger Car Air Suspension market.

