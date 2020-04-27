Particle Size Analysis Market-Segmented by Particle Size (0. 1nm to 1nm, 1nm to 10nm, 10nm to 1µm), Technology, Dispersion (Wet Particle, Dry Particle, Spray Particle), End-user Industry, and Region-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2023)

The global particle size analysis market was valued at USD 209.74 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 283.00 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.12%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report considers solutions offered by major players segmented by the particle size between 0.1nm to 10mm, while the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes on various technology-wise segmentation, such as Taylor Dispersion Analysis, Dynamic Light Scattering, Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, Resonant Mass Measurement, Laser Diffraction, Spatial Filter Velocimetry, and Automated Imaging.

Pharmaceuticals and Nanotechnology – The Boosting Segments

The market is being driven by the rise of new technologies like nanotechnology, increased funding and grants for research in fields like pharmaceuticals and chemicals, emphasis on quality control regulations by pharmaceuticals, and growth in technology bringing out better particle analysis systems that allow sampling to be done with significantly reduced sample size. However, the market is hindered by the higher cost of analyzer systems, relatively high import duties for these products, especially in developing countries, and competition from sampling labs. As these technologies are new, customers are not always aware of them, leading to a largely untapped market brimming with potential.

