Particle Board Market 2019-2024: Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Particle Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 25 Billion by 2024. Particleboard, also known as chipboard, is made from wood chips, sawmill shavings and sawdust, which are tightly compressed and bonded together with an adhesive. It is available in a variety of dimensions and used as a raw material in the manufacturing of finished goods, such as cabinets. As it is lightweight, high in density and has excellent sound-absorbing properties, it is used in both the commercial and residential sectors across the globe.

Global Particle Board Market Trends:

Particleboard is affordable, easy to install, environment-friendly and offers remarkable sound-absorbing properties. As a result, it is widely used in recording studios and concert venues around the world. Besides this, as it can be easily painted and laminated, it is also employed in the manufacturing of household furniture, such as doors, bookcases and modular partition systems. Apart from this, it is one of the lightest fiberboards and is used for improving the overall aesthetic appeal of a building.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/particle-board-market

Global Particle Board Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific North America Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

Market Breakup by Application

Residential Commercial

Market Breakup by Sector

New Construction Replacement

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Norbord Inc (NYSE: OSB), Kastamonu, Roseburg, Boise Cascade, and Columbia

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/particle-board-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group