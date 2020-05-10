Paraganglioma Treatment Market 2020-2026 Future Outlook || Key Players Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD

For the success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Paraganglioma Treatment market research report is a definitive solution. All the market factors are described in the Paraganglioma Treatment Market report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section of production, supply, sales and market status. This market report comprises of comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence. In this report; a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

Market Definition: Global Paraganglioma Treatment Market

Paraganglioma is also known as pheochromocytoma is ultra-rare neuroendocrine cancers that arise from cells called paraganglia. Paraganglia cells are found near nerve cell bunches called ganglia. Most paraganglioma originate in one of the two adrenal glands located above the kidneys in the back of the upper abdomen. It causes over activation of adrenal hormones that can lead to life-threatening high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke in these patients.

According to the statistics published in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, an estimated annual prevalence of paragangliomas is 1 in every 1 million people worldwide. Introduction of the drugs used to treat complication associated with paragangliomas and presence of refined healthcare infrastructure is fueling the growth of this market

Market Drivers

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Growing prevalence of cancer has boosted the development of the novel treatments can enhance the market growth

Rise in number of patients suffering from paragangliomas and continuous advances in the treatment is propelling the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Rise in cases of product recalls are expect to cause a shortfall in the market

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Paraganglioma Treatment Market

By Type

Sympathetic Paragangliomas

Parasympathetic Paragangliomas

By Site of Origin

Caroid Paragangliomas

Cervical Paragangliomas

Vagal Paragangliomas

Others

By Therapy Type

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT)

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Iobenguane I 131

Cyclophosphamide

Vincristine

Dacarbazine

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

