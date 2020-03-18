Paper Drying Systems Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2017 – 2025

Despite the continuous focus on digitalization, there is a surge in demand for paper which is expected to grow in the near future owing to a sustainable increase in the number of school going children in developing countries, and increasing use of papers for packaging material. Practically, all the writing and printing is done on paper. Thus, the uses and applications for paper and pulp products are limitless. Various companies are a focus on improving paper quality and enhance production capacity with less energy consumption. The paper manufacturing process is significantly an enormous dewatering process, where a dilute solution of pulp is used. In the paper production, water is removed from the stock with the help of various consecutive processes until the finished product is obtained.

The paper manufacturing machine consists of three sections namely forming section, press section, and a dryer section. Drying process in the paper manufacturing serves two primary functions it removes the remaining water in the web which cannot be removed by pressing or vacuum, and makes fiber to bond together by hydrogen bonding. The paper drying systems deliver steam to each and every dryer in the machine with the precise pressure required and ensure an efficient clearance of condensation from the dryers. Paper drying systems help in attaining the desired dryer surface temperature along with least steam consumption, and minimum energy load on the machine.

Paper Drying Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing paper and pulp manufacturing industry which has surged in demand for smoother and glossy paper material and development of innovative infrared dryers’ technology for quick coating immobilization are the primary factor driving the growth of global paper drying systems market. Moreover, expanding consumerism, rising literacy rate, and growing environmental concern are some of the prominent factors increasing the demand for papers, which is further fuelling the demand for paper drying systems to improve the paper quality. However, increasing quality standards, government policies, regulations, and the high cost of dryer systems may limit the growth of the paper drying systems market during the forecast the period.

Paper Drying Systems Market: Segmentation

The paper drying systems market has been classified by system type, dryer type, drying method, and paper type.

Based on the system type, the paper drying systems market is segmented into the following:

Blow Through Systems Thermocompressor Based Cascade Type

Trap Based System

Based on the dryer type, the paper drying systems market is segmented into the following:

Rolling Bed Dryers

Air Dryers Fluidized Bed Dryers Rotary Dryers Flash Dryers Freeze Dryers

Convection Dryers

Conduction Dryers

Others

Based on the drying method, the paper drying systems market is segmented into the following:

Steam Heated Cylinders

Multi-cylinder Dryers

Single-Tier Dryers

Flakt Dryers

Based on the paper type, the paper drying systems market is segmented into the following:

Copy Paper

Newsprint

Cardboard

Magazines Paper

Packaging & Wrapping Paper

Tissue Paper

Currency Paper

Others

Paper Drying Systems Market: Overview

Paper drying systems market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to the use of electromagnetic radiating energy in infrared drying technique, and expanding the use of papers as packaging material. Additionally, rising demand for energy saving technologies, and enhance productivity are the factors that can propel the market revenue growth of Paper Drying Systems in the near future. Based on drying method, multi-cylinder dryers segment is projected to lead the global paper drying systems market over the forecast period attributed to the fact that minimize heat loss from the outer surface, reduce resistance to vapor from the web.

Paper Drying Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, Paper Drying Systems market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading markets in the global paper drying systems market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to high awareness among manufacturers, advanced paper making process technology, and high demand for custom designed and engineered systems such as pocket ventilation systems to optimize the drying process. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth due to expanding paper and pulp industry, increasing paper usage as wrapping and packaging material, and growing demand for environmentally friendly products are the factors which are expected to witness a rise in revenue share of Paper Drying Systems during the forecast period.

Paper Drying Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the paper drying systems market are

Forbes Marshall Ltd.

Kadant Inc.

Voith GmbH

R-V Industries

Ircon Drying Systems AB

ABK Groupe

Celli Paper S.p.A.

Alfa Laval AB

Allimand

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material and applications.