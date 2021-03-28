Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Regions, Competitive Strategies, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

The market of pancreatic cancer therapy is consistently witnessing growth due to the rise in the number of pancreatic cancer patients worldwide. According to World Cancer Research Fund, there were 460,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer patients had been registered in 2018. Though the medical authorities and multiple governments have taken initiatives to educate people about the symptoms of pancreatic cancer, it is still hard to understand the symptoms for a layman. This is thus delaying proper medical consultation at an early stage, thereby, resulting in the rise of number of patients with late diagnosis.

Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next four years. Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market analyses factors that effect demand for Pancreatic Cancer Therapy, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by industry vendors, regional analysis, Segment by Type, Applications of whole Pancreatic Cancer Therapy industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., Clovis Oncology, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company.

The research and analysis for pancreatic cancer are still on and as per the latest news published in CBSN New York, the researchers from the Harvard University have concluded that a chemical found in the cannabis plant has indicated significant therapeutic potential in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Hence, looking at the increased patient count and unceasing research for the disease, the market of pancreatic cancer therapy will grow significantly in the forecast period.

A major challenge that the market of pancreatic cancer therapy is the lack of people’s awareness about the disease which limits the medical professionals to detect the disease at an early stage. According to the recent news in Medical News Today, the average five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only 8%. It is also studied that cancer already spreads to other organs before detection which lowers the survival rate up to 3%. All these circumstances are becoming the key factors for the growing pancreatic cancer therapy market.

Moreover, the market is classified based on region and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The pancreatic cancer therapy market is primarily segmented based on different pancreas cancer type, treatment type and regions.

Based on pancreatic cancer type, the market is divided into:

Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Others.

Based on treatment type, the market is divided into:

Chemotherapy

Surgery & Radiation Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Biologic Therapy

Hormone Therapy

Others.

Based on end user type, the market is divided into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institute

Others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

