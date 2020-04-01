Pain Management Devices And Therapies Industry Segments By Type, Application, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Ablation Devices, Analgesic Infusion Pumps

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The pain management devices and therapies market consists of sales of pain management devices and therapies to manage chronic and critical pain in patients suffering from various conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorder. This market includes the sales of light based devices, TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) for home, and other devices mainly used for Spinal cord stimulation, sacral nerve stimulators and deep brain stimulation.

Increase in demand for pain management devices due rise in chronic diseases is driving the growth of pain management devices and therapies industry. Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart stroke, etc often leads to unbearable pain in patients and thus creating a demand for pain management drugs and therapies. Chronic diseases persists over a long period of time and deteriorates the health of the patient. As reported in an article by Brazilian Journal of Nephrology in 2018, around 60% of patients with chronic kidney disease reported pain of any kind or intensity, which required pain management drugs.

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Electrical Stimulators

2. Ablation Devices

3. Neurostimulators

4. Analgesic Pumps

By Application:

1. Neuropathic Pain

2. Cancer Pain

3. Facial & Migraine Pain

4. Musculoskeletal Pain

5. Trauma

By Electrical Stimulation Devices:

1. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

2. Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices

3. Combination Devices

4. Electrotherapy Devices

5. TNS

By Ablation Devices:

1. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

2. Cryoablation Devices

By Analgesic Infusion Pumps:

1. Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

2. External Infusion Pumps

By Neurostimulation Devices:

1. Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

2. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

3. Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

4. Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

The Pain Management Devices And Therapies market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Regional And Country Analysis

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market

Chapter 27. Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Pain Management Devices And Therapies Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Pain Management Devices And Therapies market are

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Boston Scientific Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

