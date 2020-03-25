Ozone Generation-Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ozone Generation Market is accounted for $821.54 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,724.26 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key drivers for the market include increasing demand from emerging economies, rising demand for air purification systems and rapid urbanization & industrialization. Furthermore, severe government regulations, growing demand from a variety of end use industries and emission reduction targets are the other factors enhancing market growth. However, high pricing of products is hampering the ozone generators market.

Ozone generation is mainly used for water treatment and air purification/treatment. Water treatment alone accounts for more than three-fourth of the total market for ozone generation. Ozone generation is also used for bio-waste treatment and size effluent. The use of ozone for bio-waste treatment reduces the consumption of energy and chemical treatment which helps in minimizing the overall cost associated with bio-waste treatment. Other application of ozone include as a sanitizer. Ozone generation sanitizer is considered to be a cost effective and eco friendly solution to usual methods of sanitization which uses toxic chemicals. Ozone generation sanitizer uses only electricity and oxygen making it a safer and apt replacement for traditional methods.

Based on Technology, the Cold Plasma ozone generation segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. In this technique, the gas is somewhat ionized and created in room temperature. The ionization takes place between two electrodes, which are separated by an insulating barrier. Geographically, Asia Pacific is likely to grab major revenue shares in market and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to expansion of the manufacturing and construction industries and fast industrialisation in China and India.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ozone Generation Market include Absolute Systems Inc, Air Tree Ozone Technology Co Ltd, Biozone Corporation, Chemtronics Co Ltd, Corotec, Daikin Industries Ltd, Daikin Industries Ltd, Del Ozone Holding Company Inc, EBARA Technologies Inc, Electrolux, Enviro rental Products Ltd, ESCO International Ltd, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, International Ozone Technologies Group Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Ozocan Corp, Ozone Tech Systems OTS AB, Pacific Ozone Technology Inc, Pinnacle Ozone Solutions LLC, RGF Environmental Group Inc, Sharp Corporation, Suez SA and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation.

Technologies Covered:

• Corona Discharge ozone generation

• Cold Plasma ozone generation

• Electrolysis

• Ultraviolet

Applications Covered:

• Aquaculture

• Laboratory Equipment

• Medical Application

• Potable Water Treatment

• Semiconductor

• Swimming Pool

• Other Applications

Capacities Covered:

• >5kg/hr

• 1kg/hr-5kg/hr

• 100gm/hr-1kg/hr

• 5gm/hr-100gm/hr

• 50mg/hr-5gm/hr

End Users Covered:

• Textile

• Semi Conductors

• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

• Paper & Pulp Industry

• Food & Beverages

• Construction

• Automotive

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

